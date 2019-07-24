Saddle up for horseback riding on the beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’ve always dreamed of riding horses on the beach in Florida, you’ve come to the right place.

Saddle up and ride on rescued Drum and Gypsy Vanner horses as they swim through Tampa Bay waters near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

CPonies offers this bucket list adventure in St. Petersburg and Bradenton.

The tranquil, relaxing trip is sure to put you at ease, and the local sea life will amaze you. Watch as dolphins, manatees, stingrays, and native fish swim past your horse, unafraid.

Make sure to grab hold of the mane while the horses take you for a few swims on the way back to shore.

From the first-time rider to the accomplished equestrian, everyone can enjoy this hour-long activity.

Each rider is provided with a saddle, helmet, life jacket and tutorial on how to ride the horses.

Horseback rides start at $140.

