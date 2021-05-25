Products to help protect your skin this summer

The unofficial start to summer is less than a week away! Are you ready for some fun in the sun? Beauty and wellness expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye brought us the products that will prepare you to head outdoors and protect you once you get there.

Now that the weather’s warmer, get anti-aging retinol into your routine with RoC RETINOL CORREXION Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules. 97% of testers saw a difference in their skin after one night!

Looking for makeup that looks natural in the sunlight? You are going to love Juice Beauty’s Phyto-Pigments Flawless Serum Foundation, with vitamins C&E.

Protect your skin from the sun with new MD SolarSciences Solar Sticks with SPF 40. They glide right on and feel super lightweight.

If you have a child who wears glasses for myopia, check out MiSight 1 Day soft contact lenses, part of the comprehensive Brilliant Futures Myopia Management Program, now available in the Tampa Bay area.

