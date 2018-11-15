'Hamilton' tickets for Tampa go on sale Friday morning, here's everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — "Hamilton" fans rejoice because the famous show is coming to Tampa in 2019. This is everything you need to know.

You can purchase single tickets online, over the phone or in person at the Straz Ticket Center starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 16.

The Straz will open its in-person queue line for tickets at 5:30 a.m. Anyone who gets in line before 7:00 a.m. will receive a numbered wristband. Straz employees will then randomly call out wristband numbers starting at 9:00 a.m. Anyone arriving after 7:00 a.m. will not be able to purchase tickets until after everyone who arrived earlier bought their tickets.



If you plan to purchase tickets over the phone, the number to call is 813-229-7827. The Straz will activate its phone system Friday at 9:00 a.m.



Online orders at strazcenter.org/hamilton will begin at 9:00 a.m. Users who log in starting at 6:00 a.m. will be randomly placed into a 10-minute window to buy tickets. Anyone who logs in after 9:00 a.m. will be placed in line behind those who logged in earlier.

The limit is four tickets per account for the show and they will range in price from $86 to $196. There will also be a select number of premium seats available for $489.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Tampa engagement should be made through The Straz,” Producer Jeffrey Seller said.

There will be 29 performances between February 12 - March 10, 2019 at the Straz Center.

For more information, visit the Straz Center's Hamiltion page.

"Hamilton" is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

"Hamilton" features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.