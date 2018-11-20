How to get a free burger at Wendy's every day this week

With the hectic lives we live — especially this time of year — sometimes a quick trip to a drive-thru can save us from a pretty bad case of the “hangries.” And honestly, sometimes nothing beats some good old fast food. Nothing except free fast food, that is.

In the busy week leading up to Thanksgiving, Wendy’s is offering just that — a free junior bacon cheeseburger every day until Nov. 23. Yup. That means you can totally get a free burger to help keep up the energy you’ll definitely need for all that Black Friday shopping.

To get your free burger, all you have to do is make any purchase using the Wendy’s mobile app, then show the coupon to the cashier when you pick up your order. While the coupon will show that it expires the next day, the offer will refresh itself and can be used once per day.

By downloading the Wendy’s app, you’ll also get offers for other deals, like buy one get one free chicken sandwiches and coupons for $2 off a salad or combo. You can also order ahead and pay for your meal via the app, so your fast food can be even faster.

