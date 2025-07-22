Carrollwood K-8 teacher receives classroom makeover surprise

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay teachers are preparing to head back to school, often using their own money to get classrooms ready.

ABC Action News was there as a Carrollwood K-8 2nd grade teacher was surprised by the PTA with a total classrooms makeover.

"Move that bus" PTA members yelled as Christie Ditto was walked to her new classroom.

"Ask any student and they love Miss Ditto. She goes beyond the classroom, she visits them outside of classrooms, at recitals. She makes a lifelong impact," explain PTSA members Kelly Boehme and Brenda Schinka.

Parents at Carrollwood K-8 raised $1,200 for Teacher Appreciation Week. Miss Ditto won the surprise that she's just now seeing for the first time.

Ditto says, "Oh my Gosh! I can't believe this!"

Miss Ditto's room is the heartbeat of the school but it needed life, love and some energy.

"Earlier I had tears in my eyes,m because as a teacher, you don't expect to get this love in return," says Ditto.