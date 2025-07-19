At Home with Shay: Blueberry Muffins

One day I started wondering what the most popular variety of muffin is. I did a bunch of searching on the web. Over and over again, every list or article said that Blueberry Muffins are the favorite. Although it isn’t usually my first choice, I figured that I should see what I’ve been missing. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve eaten many blueberry muffins over the years. They just haven’t been my first pick. So off I went to my kitchen to start developing gluten-free Blueberry Muffins that I would want to eat. A moist and tender crumb, buttery cake, fresh berries and a sweet topping were must-haves. Have I mentioned how much I love what I do?

WFTS

Ingredients

½ cup sugar

6 tablespoons butter - softened to room temperature

2 eggs

½ cup full-fat buttermilk - sub plain Greek yogurt if you'd like

2 teaspoons lemon juice - freshly squeezed

1 cup gluten-free flour blend

¼ cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon fine salt

1 cup fresh blueberries - rinsed and dried well



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. *Note that you will be turning the oven down to 350 degrees after the first 8-10 minutes of baking. Baking at a higher heat to start will allow them to rise more. Place 12 paper liners in muffin tins. Cream butter and sugar together in a large bowl using a hand mixer. Add eggs and mix until combined well and creamy, then add buttermilk and lemon juice. Mix again until combined well. It may look a little curdled or like it is separating some. That is okay. Add in the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using your hand mixer, combine them completely, scraping down the sides as needed. Using a small scoop or tablespoon, place a scoop of batter (without blueberries in it) into each cupcake liner. Now combine the remaining batter with the blueberries, stirring gently with a wooden spoon or spatula. Spoon the blueberry mixture evenly into each muffin liner, filling only ⅔ of the way. Place in the 425-degree preheated oven for approximately 8-10 minutes, when you notice that they have started to rise nicely, turn the oven down to 350 and continue baking for 8-10 more minutes until lightly browned and set in the center. Remove from the oven and let cool

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.