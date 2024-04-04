Lego to make all stores sensory-inclusive for people with autism

With April marking Autism Acceptance Month, Lego announced that all stores will undergo changes to make them sensory-inclusive. By doing so, Lego said its stores will become KultureCity certified.

The certification means that Lego Stores will provide "visitors with an inclusive experience through staff training and access to support tools." Lego said its stores in the U.S. and Canada will have sensory bags free of charge. The stores will have items such as noise reducing headphones, fidget tools, visual cue cards, KultureCity branded lanyards and strobe reduction glasses available.

In its announcement, Lego shared the story of Sean, an adult with autism who is a Lego fan.

"Being able to experience the Lego store at my own pace would have allowed me to connect to so many other people and Lego fans, and truly feel like I belong," Sean said. "This move will allow for people like me, a full-grown adult, to experience everything the store has to offer and let children visiting the store have their own perspective on their own lives changed in a positive way. That’s something that can’t be replaced.”

SEE MORE: Study finds link between diet drinks and boys with autism

Lego also announced changes to its Lego Life Magazine, which include numbering the boxes used in cartoons to make them easier to follow; ensuring consistent and meaningful use of visual simples; planning content to suit varied abilities and interests; and having consistency in placement of useful items, such as prompts for activity answers.

“All Lego entities are united by our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and a belief that the benefits of play are equally critical to all children. This fuels our exploration of how to make the Lego experience more inclusive and welcoming for everyone," Colette Burke, chief commercial officer at the Lego Group, said.

According to KultureCity, it has worked with businesses across the world to make 1,800 sensory-friendly. A list is available on its website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 36 children have autism in the U.S. The CDC added that over 5.4 million adults have autism.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com