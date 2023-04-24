Instacart delivery workers shot at after entering wrong driveway

Two people making an Instacart delivery reported being fired at after entering the wrong driveway at a South Florida home on April 15.

The homeowner confirmed to Davie, Florida, police he fired three shots at the vehicle, claiming an unknown driver trespassed and damaged his property. He also said the car hit him.

“He stated that he shot out three rounds at the vehicle after the vehicle struck him. He stated he fired his gun at the vehicle because he was in fear for his and his children's safety,” the police report said.

The Instacart driver later flagged police, saying they were shot at. The police confirmed two bullet holes in the car, including one that punctured a tire.

The neighbor who ordered the groceries was on the phone with the delivery driver who entered the wrong driveway. The neighbor confirmed that the driver was having difficulty finding the correct home. While on the phone, her husband witnessed the shooting and said the delivery person began to drive erratically in an attempt to exit the property. He then heard three gunshots.

The police report indicated that during the incident, the driver ran over several objects including posts and boulders.

Officers stated in the report that both parties’ actions were “justified.” Police allowed the homeowner to have his gun back two days after the incident.

But Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor said the case is not closed. In a statement to Scripps News, Pryor called the incident “very disturbing.”

“Once the police investigation is completed and forwarded to my office, prosecutors will conduct a thorough review of all of the facts presented, the evidence, and the applicable law. Prosecutors will then make a decision about whether criminal charges should be filed. I want to be clear that police have not yet sent their reports and findings to my office,” Pryor said.

The incident comes as several other incidents have been reported of people getting shot at for being on someone else’s property. The most notable of the incidents came earlier this month when 16-year-old Ralph Yarlwas shot by 84-year-old Andrew Daniel Lester in Kansas City, Missouri, when the teen went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

