How Scripps News balances coverage of Biden and Trump

We here at Scripps News take time each week to shine a light on the thousands of messages viewers have left on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline. With both Super Tuesday and President Joe Biden's State of the Union address this week, the presidential race is top of mind for many and our campaign coverage has received some criticism from both ends of the political spectrum.

David from Arizona said: “I’ve been listening to Trump for 10 minutes and all he is doing is lying, over and over, and I know what I’m talking about — so why do you have him on there giving him that free stage?”

Meanwhile, Phil said: “I say you fall short as a news organization. You seem more like an arm of the Democratic Party. I was watching for results of the election yesterday on Super Tuesday. And all you guys did was dog on Trump. Not one thing mentioned about Biden.”

SEE MORE: Scripps News viewers who want more weekend coverage are getting it

Earlier this week when the Supreme Court ruled that states can't disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot, one YouTube user wrote: "Provoking division is not helpful … the decision was unanimous. Very biased 'journalism.'"

That was in response to our correspondent noting the question of Trump's eligibility for a second term was a divisive issue. While the Supreme Court's ruling was unanimous, there's no doubt that the issue has sharply animated supporters and opponents of the former president.

That division is in fact how the question landed in front of the Supreme Court in the first place. And we feel that noting that there is division is not necessarily "provoking" division.

We take seriously our mission of providing you with facts so that you can decide for yourself. That requires us to name the facts.

During a contentious political race, at a time when many of you lack faith in the news media, we work hard to earn your trust through clear, factual reporting — free from the partisan slant you might see on other networks.

We will continue covering both political candidates — President Biden and former President Trump — with a focus on the facts. And if you think we've fallen short, let us know! We might even play your call right here on Scripps News.

SEE MORE: How Scripps News refers to current and former presidents

Speaking of calls, tax season is here and our new business show "Main & Wall" is answering all of your tax questions starting on March 18th. Let us know what you want to know.

You can post your questions on X — formerly Twitter — or Instagram with #TalkingTaxes. Or call us anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline. Tax questions or not, we'd love to hear from you!

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com