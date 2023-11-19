Hulk Hogan's son arrested in Clearwater for DUI

Nicholas Bollea, the son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was arrested and charged with DUI in Clearwater on Saturday.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office booking report, Bollea, 33, was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department Saturday at about 3:55 a.m. He was charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. He refused to submit to a sobriety test, according to the report.

He was released from jail at 7:30 p.m. on a $500 bond.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office did not release a media report and no other information was available.

