Hulk Hogan's son arrested in Clearwater for DUI

Nicholas Bollea, the son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was arrested and charged with DUI in Clearwater on Saturday.
According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office booking report, Bollea, 33, was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department Saturday at about 3:55 a.m. He was charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. He refused to submit to a sobriety test, according to the report.
He was released from jail at 7:30 p.m. on a $500 bond.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office did not release a media report and no other information was available.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 14:56:00-05
Nicholas Bollea, the son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was arrested and charged with DUI in Clearwater on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.