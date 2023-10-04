10 Halloween Advent calendars to count down to trick-or-treating

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Advent calendars usually count down to Christmas, but there’s no reason you can’t apply this fun idea to Halloween, too. Your kids are probably already counting the days until they get to trick-or-treat. Why not make it official?

The daily surprises in these calendars mostly cater to kids — like the one with felt shapes and characters that children can use to gradually fill in a haunted house scene. But there are a few in this bunch that teens would appreciate, such as the scary Funko Pop! figures from horror films. And if your babies are the fur variety, there’s even one filled with little dog toys.

None have candy or sweet treats. (We figure you’ll get enough of those on the big day.) Read on to select the perfect Halloween Advent calendar for you.

$16.99 at Amazon

This Advent calendar is for those who want to dress the part. As you open windows on the way to Oct. 31, you’ll find Halloween-themed earrings, bracelets, hair scrunchies, rings and necklaces. Just think how boo-tiful you’ll look by the time you reach the end!

$29.99 at Amazon

This reusable Advent calendar is perfect for little ones with busy fingers. Each day of the month has a pocket, inside of which is a felt character to be placed in the haunted house scene above.

$6.49 at Amazon

The least expensive Advent calendar on this list doesn’t have any trinkets or tchotchkes behind its doors. But it does have a silly Halloween-themed joke or riddle for every day of October. Like this one: “What are ghosts’ favorite kinds of streets? Dead ends!”

$15.99 at Amazon

Granted, Charlie Brown wasn’t too pleased about getting a rock in his trick-or-treat bag. But these are pretty cool-looking stones and crystals, and at the end of the month, you’ll have a whole collection. Right now, you can clip an additional 15% coupon to get this item for just $14.41.

$33.99 at Amazon

Slasher flick fans would die for a gift like this! This 13-day countdown to Halloween is full of tiny Funko Pop! figures from famous horror films. There’s no telling who’s behind the final door, but our guess is it’s Jason Vorhees from the “Friday the 13th” franchise.

$39.99 at Walmart

There are 16 days of prizes as you count down, opening the doors of this Halloween scene. You’ll get 11 Pokémon action figures or five spooky accessories. So, in the end, your child has a whole set for pretend play.

$60.75 (was $69.99) at Amazon

This item is a bit of a blank slate, but once you’ve decorated it to your satisfaction, you can use the high-quality wood Advent calendar for years. You can even redecorate for Christmas or repurpose to store knickknacks, if you prefer. You get 24 different-sized wooden drawers that will fit plenty of interesting items.

$28.99 at Walmart

As you fidget your way to Oct. 31, this calendar offers daily, Halloween-themed prizes that you can squeeze, pull, stretch and flip. There are several versions of this calendar, so you can choose the best sensory toys for you.

$8.99 at Amazon

This Advent calendar counts down 24 days to Halloween. On each one, you’ll open a door to a new charm pendant. At the end of the month, you’ll have enough charms to make bracelets with the two metallic chains that are also included. You’ll be ready to step out in scarily cute style on Halloween day!

$19.99 (was $22.99) at Amazon

Dogs don’t get Halloween candy (which could make them sick), but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the countdown to Halloween. This calendar has 13 days of rope toys, fur accessories and chewy squeakers to play with while the rest of the family is chowing down on chocolate.

