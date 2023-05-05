Gun malfunctions as suspects try to shoot student on school bus

A student is fortunate to be alive after the boy's attackers tried to fire a gun at him and the gun malfunctioned, police said.

According to Prince George’s County Police, a boy riding on a school bus in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was assaulted by three suspects on Monday. The suspects entered the bus when it was stopped to drop off a student after school.

Police said the three suspects attacked the student and tried to fire a handgun at him multiple times. The police department said investigators found ammunition on the bus.

The student suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said two adults, the bus driver and bus aide, were on or near the bus at the time of the assault. They were not injured.

The suspects got away, and police are offering a cash reward in connection to the case. Photos released by the police show the suspects were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered.

Oxon Hill is located about five miles south of Washington, D.C.

Martin Diggs, president of ACE-AFSCME Local 2250, a union for school staff, told the Associated Press that the driver was "totally terrified."

"There was a small amount of people on this bus," he told the AP. "What if there was a busload of kids?"

