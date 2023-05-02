Get 50% off an end table kennel and more at Amazon’s Pet Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate National Pet Month this May, how about with some great deals for your furry friend?

You’ll find 48 hours of deals during Amazon’s Pet Day sale, running May 2 through May 3.

Get savings on everything from food and treats from brands like Stella & Chewy’s to toys, furniture and clothing, including items from Dolly Parton’s “Doggy Parton” line. Prime Members can even score up to 50% off pet movies and shows like “Air Bud” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

Basically, you can think of the sale as Amazon Prime Day — but for pets! Take a look at just some of the standout deals you can get right now during Amazon’s Pet Day sale.

You’ll save $150.50, or 50%, on this end table that doubles as a dog crate for a dog up to 70 pounds. Now priced at $149.49, the dog crate table is made of particle board and steel, making it more chew-resistant than wooden dog crates. It will blend in with your home decor.

This product has a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 1,600 reviews. Customers say it’s easy to put together and looks great. Plus, their dogs love it (or at least the cat who took it over does, in one case). Some do say you might want to order one size up depending on your dog’s size.

One reviewer who is using it for two small dogs says they’re very happy with their purchase.

“Excellent size and roomy enough for two small dogs. Thought there would be a issue with them the first night. No problem, they loved it,” wrote an Amazon customer. “Easy to put together, matches well with our furniture. 1 to 10, it’s a 10 for us.”

You’ll find a handful of Doggy Parton items on sale, including this All Star Show shirt, currently 23% off in size extra small.

Now priced at $9.97, the highly-rated shirt features a photo of Dolly and her signature butterfly. Made of 95% polyester and 5% cotton, it is designed to be breathable and comfortable and is easy to take on and off.

Since it’s now priced at $35.99, you’ll save 40% on this Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut cat and dog bed. The only color included in the sale is medium (30 by 30 inches) frost, but it will work for small to medium dog breeds and cats. The large ($52.79) and extra large ($67.99) versions are also currently discounted.

The bed is round with a raised rim, which the brand says helps create a sense of security and provides head and neck support. Made of polyester and vegan faux shag fur, it also has deep crevices that allow your pet to burrow and cuddle up. The bed is water-resistant and the manufacturer says it keeps its loft three times longer than standard pet beds.

With more than 50,000 5-star reviews and an overall score of 4.6 from over 61,700 ratings, customers say it’s easy to clean, soft and fluffy and, most importantly, their dog loves it.

One customer who gave the bed a full five stars says their dog loves it so much that they bought a second one.

“We keep one in the living room and the other in the bedroom for him to sleep. He cuddles up with his blanket and next thing you know he’s snoring,” wrote Amazon customer Jasmine. “It’s the perfect bed for h to curl up in, which is how he usually sleeps. If you’re thinking about getting it, BUY IT NOW! Your dog will thank you!”

If your pet has trouble getting onto the bed or couch, a set of steps can help.

This three-step set of stairs is 40% off, now priced at $35.99. For small and medium pets under 50 pounds, the stairs are made of high-density foam and covered in removable corduroy, so they are soft on paws. They also have a rubber bottom to prevent slippage.

You’ll save 40% on this Petcube indoor Wi-Fi pet and security camera, now priced at $29.99.

The camera allows you to check in on your pet when away from home with HD live-streaming video and clear night vision. The camera also includes sound and motion alerts and two-way audio so you can chat with your furry friend via an app.

With more than 16,000 reviews, the camera has a total rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Customers say the picture quality is excellent, it’s easy to use and it gives them peace of mind.

One customer who has two for her dogs even uses it to check in on her grandmother.

“Not only do I own 2 of these for my dogs at home, we also purchased one to put in my 99 year old mother’s house. She still lives in her home alone and has a tendency to leave her phone off the hook. If I can’t reach her via telephone, I look on the PetCube and let her know the phone is off the hook,” wrote Amazon customer Iris Baldwin. “Definitely beats jumping in my car and making the drive to her house.”

Regularly priced at $59.99, this 32-inch cactus cat tower is on sale for $41.99, a savings of $18.

The cat tower includes a scratching post and three rest spots, plus three toys. The tower is recommended for small cats and kittens, as any cat over 12 pounds may be too heavy for the top perch.

It has a 4.3-star rating from more than 1,400 reviews. Fans like that it’s cute and easy to assemble. Their cats love it, of course.

You can have the peace of mind of always knowing where your dog is with this waterproof and lightweight Tractive GPS tracker. It’s now priced at $29.99, a savings of 40%.

The tracking works in real time with info delivered right to your phone, so you can see what your dog is up to in the moment, but you can also go back and see what they had been up to previously. You can also mark safe zones, like your yard, to know when your dog leaves and returns.

You will need a subscription plan, but the plans start at just $5 per month and you can try it risk free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

In more than 13,000 reviews, customers give it 3.9 stars, saying it’s easy to use, has good battery life and is great for dogs that tend to get out.

One customer who gave it five stars says it does exactly what it’s supposed to do for their “escape artist” dog and offered tips on getting more battery life from the tracker: Because the tracker goes into battery-saving mode when it’s in safety zones you’ve set up, the battery will last longer if your pet stays in those safety zones.

“It’s fun to track our morning walks, but more importantly it works. My dog is an escape artist, this product helped me find her in minutes,” wrote the Amazon customer. “From my phone I can activate sounds and a light on the tracker to make it easier to find her when I am near by.”

If you’re away from your pet often — or just have trouble remembering to feed them on a schedule — this automatic pet feeder is currently 42% off, priced at $46.74.

The feeder lets you program feeding times day or night and choose between 1-4 meals with up to 40 portion choices. It operates through a wired connection but can also use a battery if you need to place it away from a wall. You can even record a voice message so your pet hears your voice when it’s time to eat.

The feeder holds 16.9 cups of food, so it can feed a pet for multiple days if you go on a trip or are just away from home a lot. It has a high 4.7-star rating from more than 7,700 customers who like how easy it is to set up and use.

You’ll save 60% on this Ruff ‘N Ruffus de-shedding brush for dogs and cats, now priced at $9.97.

The set includes a de-shedding tool brush and heavy-duty pet nail clippers for a full grooming experience. The brush removes knots, dander and loose hair from dogs and cats of all sizes, while the clippers have a safety stop that prevents you from cutting their nails too short.

The set has nearly 5,000 5-star reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall from more than 6,400 ratings. Customers say it’s easy to use, easy to clean and highly recommended.

Every pet owner needs a good vacuum. This Shark EZ robot vacuum is recommended for pet hair and is 40% off.

Now priced at $299.99, the vacuum is bagless and self-emptying and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. It can handle large and small debris and pet hair and cleans row by row, from room to room.

It works on both carpet and other floors and you can control the vacuum with Google Assistant, Alexa or Shark’s app. This vacuum has a 4.4-star rating from more than 10,900 reviews. Fans say it has good battery life, is good at picking up hair, and doesn’t make too much noise.

Pick up one of these deals before they end tomorrow!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.