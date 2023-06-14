Get this 4-piece patio set for just $399.99 (regularly $999.99)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for patio seating that gives off a resort vibe without a resort price tag? You’re in luck: Right now you can get $600 off a 4-piece patio set from Best Choice Products.

Marked down from $999.99, this wicker rope patio set is now just $399.99. It features a loveseat, two chairs and a coffee table. Complete with plush white cushions, this neutral and classic patio set will stand the test of time … and the test of seasons, thanks to its fade-resistant and water-resistant materials. It’s great for lounging as you have conversations with your friends.

Reviewers have given top ratings to this deeply discounted patio set. They say it’s easy to assemble and of good quality. If you love the design, you can also get matching egg chairs.

These cozy, oversized wicker loungers are perfect for soaking up the rays by the pool or relaxing on the patio with a drink and a good book. You can choose from two different cushion colors, black or white.

With a 4.5-star rating and over 85 reviews, customers love these chairs, whether you match them with the above patio set or get one solo. Measuring 56 inches high and 40 inches wide, these egg wicker chairs are currently $200 off at Best Choice Products. Get yours for $349.99.

Or, if you are looking for discounts on Adirondack chairs, check out this deal on Amazon. These foldable Muchengy weather-resistant Adirondack chairs are currently 30% off on Amazon, discounted down from $199.99 to $139.99. Right now you can also add a $20 coupon to bring the price down further. They get a 4.5 out of 5-star rating over 280 reviews, with Amazon buyers saying that these chairs are easy to assemble and will stand the test of time.

Finish up your new patio decor with an elegant loom rug like one from Wayfair that is currently 50% off. The Gracie Oaks Alegre bordered power loom tan indoor/outdoor rug has been reduced from $279 to $134.99 and comes in several different colors and shapes. It has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 3,000 reviews.

Add in a string or two of these globe bulbs from Joss & Main, also at Wayfair. These 10-globe solar-powered string lights with a 4-star rating from more than 790 customers have been reduced by 52% to $23.99. You can brighten up your Father’s Day barbeque without harming the planet.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.