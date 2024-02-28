Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel shared the incredible news that they are expecting twins later this year!

The 40-year-old actor, best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in “Precious,” posted the announcement on her official Instagram page along with some adorable photos of the soon-to-be parents sharing in her pregnancy glow.

“I’m pregnant!” she wrote in the post. “We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

She shared more information about the couple’s surprise announcement in a TikTok shared by Babylist, an online company for all things pregnancy and baby, of the couple at one of Babylist’s shows.

In the intro of the video, the proud papa-to-be said, “We’re pregnant,” to which Sidibe made sure to clarify who is having their babies.

“He’s having nothing,” she joked in the video.

She went on to explain that the plan was to have one child, but their expectations “accidentally” changed when they discovered they were having two babies.

And, it seems that the kids are already getting some special treatment from mom. In the video, Sidibe shared that the babies already have been to two Beyoncé concerts thanks to tagging along with mom, while dad has only seen one.

“They’re big Beyoncé fans,” Frankel said with a smile.

The couple has been married since 2021, when the couple secretly got married at home — at their kitchen table! She revealed that secret on” Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2022, to the hosts’ shock.

The expectant parents did not share a due date for their twins. But, we wish them all the best and will share updates as they are released.

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband announce they’re expecting twins originally appeared on Simplemost.com