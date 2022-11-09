10 Best Ways To Run A Free License Plate Lookup - Search Now！

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Before buying a second-hand automobile, it is important to know the history, ownership, manufacturing year, and model, because some sellers may lie to you or even overprice the vehicle.

Unlike some decades back when you had to visit government offices to get details about a car, now you can just perform a plate search online and access the car examination report within a few minutes. Here is a list of the top 10 license plate lookup sites to help you get the information you need about a specific car:

1. VinPit - Provides Accurate, Up-To-Date Vehicle Information for Free.

2. VINCheckFree - Retrieves Vehicle History Within A Few Minutes.

3. VIN Number Lookup - Easy-To-Use Platform For Fast Processing of Search Queries.

4. Bumper - Generates Authentic Car Report from a Simple Plate Search.

5. NICB - Offers Comprehensive Report on The Vehicle Safety Status.

6. NHTSA - Free Federal Government License Plate Lookup Site.

7. BMW VIN Decoder - Ideal License Plate Lookup Website for All BMW Vehicles.

8. Ford VIN Decoder - Provides Background Information on Ford Automobiles.

9. Toyota VIN Decoder - Presents All Hidden Damage & Maintenance Report On Toyota Vehicles.

10. Chevy VIN Decoder - Gives Factual Details On Old & New Model Chevrolet Vehicles.

VinPit - Provides Accurate, Up-To-Date Vehicle Information for Free

The VinPit plate lookup site can help you get access to a quick report highlighting critical information on the vehicle in question. Just visit the site, type the car's plate number into the search bar, choose the state, then hit the "Start Search" Button. The tool will search the car details on its extensive database and produce a detailed report within a few minutes.

VinPit car search reports the following car information;

Accurate estimation of the vehicle market value.

General features and technical specifications of the car.

Genuine mileage of the vehicle.

Fuel efficiency details.

Active warranties or offers, if any.

The accident history of the vehicle.

Any certification details available.

Other information includes the vehicle model, year of manufacturing, and the vehicle's previous owners.

Pros:

Has a straightforward search process for both experienced and first-time users.

Produces a complete report that includes vehicle photos from various occasions in the past.

Produces quality, accurate and comprehensive data about the vehicle in question.

Detects any hidden information, such as fraud or damages.

Cons:

The site splits the data into various payable reports. Thus, you may have to pay several times to access some reports.

VINCheckFree - Retrieves Vehicle History Within A Few Minutes

With VINCheckFree you can run a free license plate search for any vehicle regardless of model make or manufacturer. This website will provide comprehensive car information to help you understand the vehicle before buying it. This license plate lookup site provides you with;

Car specifications: The manufacturer, engine features, model, year of manufacturing, and owner details.

The manufacturer, engine features, model, year of manufacturing, and owner details. Accidents records: This helps you know the number of accidents the car has been involved in and the damages.

This helps you know the number of accidents the car has been involved in and the damages. Safety reports: You will get to know if the vehicle you're about to buy is safe for driving.

You will get to know if the vehicle you're about to buy is safe for driving. Market value: The tool will also give you an accurate estimation of the current car value.

Pros:

With VINCheckFree you can retrieve data for any car model or brand.

Provides detailed and easy-to-read vehicle reports.

Allows users to check vehicle details from any state in the USA.

Generates reliable information from various databases such as police records, insurance, and service stations.

Cons:

Some of the information you get may not be 100% up-to-date.

VIN Number Lookup - Easy-To-Use Platform For Fast Processing of Search Queries

Another popular license plate lookup website is the VIN Number Lookup. The site ensures fast processing of search queries and compiles full reports in minutes. This car report helps you know more about the vehicle and get details that the seller may be hiding from you.

This website has exclusive access to public and private databases, so you can be sure the information you get is accurate and reliable. Moreover, the license plate search on this site is simple: visit the company site, enter the plate number, and search. Within no time, your car report will be ready for reading, downloading, and even sharing.

Car report from VIN Number Lookup includes the genuine odometer readings, vehicle specs like the engine features, transmission, the year of production, and details about the manufacturer.

Pros:

Supplies you with accurate information about the car mileage, accident records, and specs to help you negotiate accordingly.

You can search for vehicle details at any time and get reports promptly.

No charges for using the VIN Number Lookup site.

All your searches are encrypted to ensure maximum confidentiality.

Cons:

Sometimes you don't find all the information you may be looking for.

Bumper - Generates Authentic Car Report from a Simple Plate Search

Bumper is a multi-purpose platform that lets you check a car's details before selling or buying.

It enables you to carry out a license plate search to review the status of the car you want to buy. The website offers detailed car reports containing critical information such as accident history, theft records, market value, background information, and ownership details.

Bumper lookup site has over 50 vehicle brands on its network, meaning you can search for information about any car brand or model. However, you will have to pay membership fees of at least $8.74 per month to enjoy unlimited license plate searches. Alternatively, you can utilize the trial offers and perform the searches at discounted prices.

Pros:

The company has more search options: you can use the license plate number or search by car model, year and make.

Helps you get an estimate of the vehicle's market value.

You can sell or buy a car on the Bumper platform.

Cons:

You must pay a membership fee to get detailed car reports.

NICB - Offers Comprehensive Report on The Vehicle Safety Status

Most license plate lookup service providers in the United States of America depend on the NICB database to get vehicle information. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is a non-profit entity that works closely with law enforcers, insurance companies, and consumers to prevent insurance crimes.

Besides, NICB also provides a free license plate lookup service giving access to vehicle's theft and insurance claim records. If you need additional information, the platform will recommend other plate lookup sites where you can get complete automobile reports.

However, most car lookup sites recommended by NICB don't offer free services. You will have to make some payments to get the detailed car reports.

Pros:

100% free vehicle lookup services.

Offers free car theft and insurance claim reports.

The site automatically recommends other platforms where you can obtain more details about the car you're searching for.

Cons:

The site can only generate theft and insurance claim information.

Users are limited to a maximum of 5 searches per day.

NHTSA - Federal Government Free License Plate Lookup Site

It's always good to ensure the second-hand vehicle you're planning to purchase meets the safety standards ideal for driving it on American roads. Some sellers may be reluctant to tell you about the car's safety status. However, you can perform a quick license plate search on the National Highway Traffic Safety Authority (NHTSA ) site.

The search services are free and the site can provide you with all the safety information about the vehicle. The report will detail the car's airbags, seats, and tires. You will also know if there are any recalls or safety-related issues with the vehicle.

The search process is straightforward: go to the NHTSA site, type the car plate number, and search. You should have the complete safety report in less than 5 minutes.

Pros:

Suitable for providing detailed reports on the safety status of a vehicle.

The site performs car searches instantly and provides required information swiftly.

NHTSA is a federal government platform; thus, the report generated is authentic.

Cons:

The plate search only provides you with safety-related information.

BMW VIN Decoder - Ideal License Plate Lookup Website for All BMW Vehicles

BMW vehicles are some of the most luxurious automobiles on the market today. However, before buying a second-hand BMW, consider performing a free license plate search via the BMW VIN Decoder website.

This site will give you the full details of the vehicle, including the history, such as past photos, accurate mileage, previous registrations or ownerships, unreported damages, safety details, and maintenance requirements.

In addition, you will get other details like the car model, specs, year, and place of manufacturing. With all this information, you can quickly tell the status of the vehicle you're about to buy.

Pros:



Generates a complete report about the BMW vehicle.

The search provides hidden information, such as damages and maintenance requirements.

The BMW VIN Decoder platform is accessible across all devices.

Ideal for all vehicles manufactured by BMW.

Cons:



Accessing a single car report can be expensive to some users.

Ford VIN Decoder - Provides Background Information on Ford Automobiles

Before buying a second-hand FORD vehicle, it's advisable to verify the background information the seller provides. It helps you understand the automobile and avoid purchasing a car with serious problems that may end up troubling you in the future. Thus, you can run a free license plate search via the Ford VIN Decoder. Once you're on the site, enter the license plate into the search bar, then click the "search" icon.

The site will search the car information on its extensive database and compile a full report. Some of the information in the vehicle report include the car maintenance and recall records, damage history, vehicle safety information, theft records if any, past registration details, previous car photographs, and correct mileage reading.

Pros:

Helps you verify the car information provided by the dealer.

Provides comprehensive data about any vehicle from Ford.

Gets you authentic information directly from the Ford company database.

Cons:



This site is exclusively designed for searching Ford vehicles only.

Toyota VIN Decoder - Presents Hidden Damage and Maintenance Report On Toyota Vehicles

Searching The License Plate Number To Get Quick Results On The Toyota VIN Decoder Site.

Toyota VIN Decoder will present comprehensive information about any car model produced by Toyota, a famous Japanese automobile manufacturer. You can get a thorough and exceptionally compiled vehicle report for free when you do license plate search on this site. It couldn't be simpler to know many details about your car, such as all maintenance records and dates.

The license plate lookup site gathers information from various sources such as salvage auctions, scrap yards, owing companies, and insurance companies. Some vital information includes the vehicle's sale listings, safety records, current market value, damage reports, authentic odometer readings, fraud or theft information associated with the car, etc.

Pros:

It has excellent customer ratings and reviews.

You get access to complete car reports at affordable rates.

Helps you avoid purchasing stolen or damaged vehicles.

The site provides well-compiled and easy-to-understand vehicle data.

Cons:



The platform sometimes may fail to identify minor vehicle damage or problems.



Chevy VIN Decoder - Gives Factual Details On Old and New Model Chevrolet Vehicles

Chevy vehicles are some of the most sophisticated automobiles that require careful maintenance. Thus, performing a license plate lookup before buying any second-hand Chevrolet car will be vital in ensuring you get a good deal.

The Chevy VIN Decoder website has a 100% free tool that automatically searches and produces a comprehensive car report. The detailed report contains accident history entailing all damages, inspections, replacements and service history to show the areas the car has been serviced before,. The history of vehicle usage, fraud or theft cases associated with the vehicle, and ownership records are also included in the report.

Pros:

This platform can retrieve car information for new and old Chevrolet vehicle models.

The site retrieves the vehicle details within a few seconds.

A convenient platform that guides users on how to do the license plate search.

The site has educational content to educate all users on the importance of running a car search.



Cons:

Users are charged to access detailed vehicle reports.

How Can I Do a License Plate Lookup?

First, ensure you have the correct license plate number and the vehicle registration state. Then find the right vehicle lookup site, visit the platform, enter the plate number, search and wait for the report to be produced. You can get detailed or partial information depending on the vehicle lookup platform. If unsatisfied with the information, you can try other car search tools.

What Information Can I Get from a License Plate?

Salvage information : The report lets you know if the vehicle you are about to purchase has been previously written off or involved in severe accidents.

: The report lets you know if the vehicle you are about to purchase has been previously written off or involved in severe accidents. Safety status : The license plate search can also inform you of any safety issues the car may have, such as the status of airbags, tires, engine issues, and much more. This ensures you purchase a roadworthy vehicle and get value for your money.

: The license plate search can also inform you of any safety issues the car may have, such as the status of airbags, tires, engine issues, and much more. This ensures you purchase a roadworthy vehicle and get value for your money. Ownership records : Some lenders may not disclose the number of owners the car has had before. However, a license plate search can quickly identify all vehicle owners and previous usage details.

: Some lenders may not disclose the number of owners the car has had before. However, a license plate search can quickly identify all vehicle owners and previous usage details. Fraud or theft history: The license plate search unearths all car fraud or theft cases that may have been reported in the past.

Is It Legal to Perform a License Plate Search?

License plate lookup services are legal and help buyers or sellers reveal hidden vehicle information. However, it's illegal to use the information to harass or stalk car owners. Thus, most car lookup service providers limit the amount of information you can get from their sites. For instance, you may not not get personal details of the previous car owners or drivers.

Conclusion

Performing a license plate search can save you from purchasing a vehicle with fraud, theft, or damage history. You can also get the accurate market value of the car. The top 10 automobile lookup sites recommended in this article have excellent ratings and reputations for providing comprehensive car reports. Visit the sites and run a free license plate search at any time.

