Fortnite refund: How to claim part of the Epic Games settlement

Parents of kids who bought things on the popular "Fortnite" video game may soon be able to claim a refund.

The Federal Trade Commission announced last year that Fortnite maker Epic Games would pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints about player privacy and the game's payment method, which allegedly tricked players into making unintended purchases.

The settlement consists of $245 million in customer refunds that are intended to cover the costs of unwanted in-game items like outfits, emotes, or V-Bucks — the game's virtual currency. Epic Games also agreed to pay a $275 million fine to settle allegations that it had collected personal information on Fortnite players under the age of 13 without the consent of an adult.

Regulators said they have started notifying more than 37 million people who may be eligible for compensation as part of the legal settlement that was finalized in March.

Who's eligible for a refund?

You are eligible for a refund if any of these statements are true:

- You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

- Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

- Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

I'm eligible, but how do I apply for a refund?

To apply for a refund, head over to www.ftc.gov/Fortnite and click "Apply for a Refund."

You will need your Epic Account ID or a claim number — which should have been delivered by email. If you didn't get an email with a claim number, you can locate your Epic Account ID by following these steps.

It's important to remember that you must be at least 18 years of age to file a claim. If you are under 18, the FTC asks you to have a parent or guardian complete this process for you.

Consumers have until Jan. 17, 2024, to submit a claim.

