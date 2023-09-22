Forget fall: Early snow hits US states, bringing winter advisories

The calendar says one day until autumn, but multiple states in the U.S. are already experiencing winter-like weather.

With a cold front that moved in from Canada this week, snow has begun to fall in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

On Thursday morning, a cold front from the Pacific Northwest entered Utah, followed by a low-pressure system. This decreased temperatures to about 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal, and marked the arrival of the first snow of the season in some parts of the state.

Snowbasin Resort shared on X that it experienced its first snowfall of the season, a month earlier than last year and two days before fall officially starts.

But the National Weather Service saysthis is only temporary, and temperatures should go back to fall-like levels over the weekend.

Northern Idaho saw its first taste of winter on Wednesday, with ski resorts like the Schweitzer Mountain Resort taking to social media to document their first snow of the season.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that is currently in effect until Saturday for some areas spanning across eastern Idaho with temperatures as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some areas of Montana saw their first snowfall Thursday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains in western Montana until noon Saturday. According to officials, they anticipate an accumulation of 2 inches of snow at altitudes exceeding 9,000 feet, with the snow accumulation intensifying as you ascend in elevation.

In western Oregon, the National Weather Service had issued a freeze warning for Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning, with temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Crystal Mountain, Washington also shared the news that they received their first snow of the season, Thursday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com