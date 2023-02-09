7 flat iron tips for perfectly straight hair

Looking good on the outside can make us feel good on the inside, and straight hair can really polish off a look. Having the best hair straightener in your arsenal can help you take down frizz in a matter of minutes, leaving you with silky smooth locks.

Many women worry that straightening their hair will cause harm, but when using the proper techniques and processes, you can prevent damage from happening. Follow these seven steps to straighten your hair the right way.

Adobe

1. Clean And Dry It Well

Either freshly washed and dried hair or day-old hair works best for this style. Make sure you’re using the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type. Once your hair is washed, gently wring out excess moisture and coat it with a heat-protectant. This locks in moisture and prevents hair from becoming frizzed or damaged by providing a barrier between the hair shaft and your flat iron.

2. Rough Dry And Brush It As Straight As Possible

Make sure your hair is completely dry before you straighten it. If it’s naturally curly or wavy, try to pre-straighten your hair with a paddle brush while drying it to make the flat iron process go more smoothly. If you see steam come off the flat iron while it’s in use, there’s a chance your hair is still wet. You don’t want to fry your hair.

3. Section Your Hair

By dividing your hair into sections you’re ensuring you won’t miss any spots. The simplest way to do this is by sectioning off your hair into three layers — top, middle and bottom. Leave the bottom layer that grows at the nape of your neck out.

4. Set The Hair Straightener’s Heat To The Right Temperature

Flat irons for fine hair or color-treated hair are best when set below 350 degrees Fahrenheit, while thick or coarse hair can handle up to 400 degrees. Just because the device might go up to 450 degrees doesn’t mean you want to operate it at that temperature.

5. Perfect Your Technique

Run the flat iron across sections of hair that are between one to two inches wide and less than half an inch thick. If you use a larger chunk, the hair won’t straighten as well, however smaller portions will make the process take too long. Hold your hair taut and run the straighter down the hair shaft starting an inch away from the roots to prevent it from laying too flat. Use smooth downward strokes.

6. Finish The Remaining Layers

Once the bottom is complete, move on to the middle using the same technique. When the top layer is done, use a handheld mirror to check the back of your hair.

7. Top Off With A Finishing Product

Add shine with a silicone-based serum, or use a dash of hairspray to hold your hair in place. Stay away from any products like mousse that will dampen your hair again, which can cause it to curl.

Adobe

If you’re in the market for a straightener but don’t know where to start, check out our selection of the best hair straighteners that’s been vetted by a team of experts. The list can help you sort through which tools are sturdy and durable and offer the best band for your buck.

With the right tools and a little practice, you’ll become a pro in no time. Just remember to start with dry hair that’s been coated with a heat protectant and set it at the ideal temperature for your hair type. Enjoy having beautiful straight locks!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.