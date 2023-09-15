Fernando Botero, Colombia's most iconic artist, dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero, known worldwide for his paintings and sculptures, died Friday at the age of 91.

Botero’s daughter, Lina Botero, confirmed to Colombian news outlet Caracol that the iconic artist died at his home in Monaco of pneumonia complications.

Botero had been taken to the hospital earlier this month with health issues, presumably pneumonia, but he later asked to be taken back home to spend his last days with his loved ones, Caracol reported.

Botero was born in the Colombian city of Medellin, Antioquia, in 1932. He grew up wanting to be a bullfighter, but his fear of bulls led him to pursue the arts instead.

His distinctive style involved portraying women, men, and animals with ample and voluptuous forms, which greatly captivated art enthusiasts across the world, with multiple cities adorning their streets and buildings with his art.

A prime example is in the sculptures named "Adam & Eve" in New York at the Time Warner Center. You can see Eve in the image below.

