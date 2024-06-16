Chef Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky to be standing here' after bike crash

Posting to his personal Instagram page on Saturday, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed that he was recently in a bike accident and that his helmet kept him from being more seriously injured.

Ramsay said the accident occurred last week in Connecticut and he did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries. He did, however, show bruises on his midsection, which he said made him look like a "purple potato."

"I had a really bad accident and it really shook me," he said. "From those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses, they were amazing, but obviously, you've got to wear helmets."

Ramsay added, "I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money, they're crucial. Even with the kids on a short journey, they've got to wear a helmet."

Ramsay said that he was treated by the staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut.

"I'm lucky to be standing here," Ramsay said. "I'm sort of getting through it."

Ramsay is currently the host of numerous Fox TV shows, including Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Next Level Chef and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Ramsay said on the Joe Wicks Podcast in 2020 that cycling was an important way he improves his mental and physical health.

"For me, it's an amazing release," Ramsay said. "There is something quite therapeutic just being out in nature the countryside."