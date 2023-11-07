‘Elf’ is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary, and there’s new movie merch

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

All right, you cotton-headed ninny-muggins, put this on your calendar. This year, your annual holiday tradition of watching the movie “Elf” will be a bit more special. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Will Ferrell film is returning to movie theaters.

You may need to tell your other holiday commitments, “Not now, Arctic Puffin!” But a priority is a priority, as “Elf” will only be in participating theaters nationwide from Nov. 17 through December. Check your local movie theater listings to see where and when you can catch a screening.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” Warner Bros. Discovery executive Robert Oberschelp said in a press release.

Where to See ‘Elf’ This Christmas

If you can’t get to a theater to see “Elf,” it’ll still be available on streaming services. It will be on TBS and TNT in November, and in December, you can watch it on Max, Hulu and AMC. Or, get the DVD on Amazon or rent the movie online. And the Food Network is even hosting a special “Elf” “Christmas Cookie Challenge on Nov. 23.

If you’re lucky enough to be in New York, the Empire State Building (a key location in the movie) is hosting three special screenings of the film on Dec. 3, 10 and 17, along with Buddy-inspired candy snacks. On Nov. 7, the iconic building will also be lit with yellow and green lights a la the color of Buddy’s elf outfit, and there will also be special window displays and a life-size Buddy cut-out for photo ops during the holidays.

Warner Bros. Discovery also has a number of product collaborations it’s rolling out for the 20th anniversary, from pancake mix to home decor.

Here are our five favorites from the official “Elf” WB Shop.

In addition to the quote featured in a large font on the front, this sweatshirt features many of our other favorite quotes from the movie, including “Smiling’s my favorite,” “Son of a nutcracker” and “You sit on a throne of lies.”

Festive and detailed Elf wrapping paper is decorated with images of Buddy’s snow globe, the Clausometer gauge, NYC taxi cabs and other fun bits and pieces from the film. Rolls come in 20-by-30-inch ($7.95), 72-by-30-inch ($21.95) and 144-by-30-inch ($42.50) lengths so you can decide just how much Elf cheer you’ll be wrapping your gifts in.

This Hallmark ornament captures Buddy as if he was sitting on a sink and singing along with Jovie in the shower to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Because the best way to share Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Cuddle up while watching “Elf” and all your other holiday favorites this season with either the blue Candy Cane Forest design or red Christmas Cheer sherpa blankets. Both designs come in two sizes; get either the 37-by-57-inch blanket for $39.95 or the 50-by-60-inch one for $79.95.

Arctic Puffin, Mr. Narwhal, and the North Pole penguin and polar bear are featured along with a cartoon Buddy and the words “There’s Room for Everyone on the Nice List,” on this dark Navy sweatshirt.

Wearing some of your new “Elf” gear — and bringing one of the blankets for those cold theaters) to a 20th-anniversary screening — seems almost as good as smiling and enjoying the four main (elf) food groups!

