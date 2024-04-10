Watch Now
Doctor dies after flying out of trailer on way to see solar eclipse

Monika Woroniecka had just 20 minutes left on her trip to Stony Brook with family when the incident occurred.
A New York doctor died after flying out of a trailer she had been traveling in with family to see Monday's solar eclipse.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Monika Woroniecka had just 20 minutes left on her trip to Stony Brook when the freak accident occurred, according to New York State Police.

Police said she had been riding in a house trailer, a 2024 gray Airstream, which was being pulled by a pickup truck driven by her husband, 59-year-old Robert Woroniecki.

Witnesses riding behind the trailer on State Route 12E told police they saw the passenger door swing open from the wind. They said Monika’s arm was holding onto the door, causing her to be thrown from the trailer. 

When she was ejected, Monika’s head struck the shoulder of the highway.

State police responded to the scene at approximately 3:04 p.m.

Police said a Cape Vincent Ambulance transported Monika to Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Monika was a pediatrician at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

