REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Crews worked to rescue five whales in distress in the Gulf of Mexico Monday.

Deputies from Florida Fish and Wildlife and officials from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium were on the shore of Redington Beach where the whales were stranded close to shore.

Tents were placed over the whales to try and keep them cool. Three of the whales were sent back out into the Gulf, and will be followed with satellite tags. The other two are being brought to a rehab facility in Tarpon Springs.

Officials received the call for help around 6:41 a.m. Monday.

Large crowds gathered along the beach to watch the rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. Refesh for updates.

