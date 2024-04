DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — One of the largest homes in Tampa could be no more.

Construction plans have been filed to demolish the former Davis Islands home of Derek Jeter, which once sold for a whopping $22.5 million.

Tom Brady also lived in this home during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Plans include the construction of a brand-new home. We reached out to the construction firm to see where things stand, but have not heard back.