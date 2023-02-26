Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Stanley

Second Chance Friends
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Stanley is a high-energy, fun-loving, big puppy.

Here's what Second Chance Friends had to say about him:

"He came to us as an owner surrender as he was being kept outside in a small crate. Stanley is learning how to dog. He is dog friendly and plays a bit rowdy. He would need a dog that is tolerant of his crazy antics and energy. He LOVES people! Wants to say hello to everyone he meets. The Wishlist: A family that will take professional training and continues training in the home. A fully fenced-in yard (no apartments or townhomes due to his vocalness). Potentially another dog, if not in the home, then maybe one added later. Patience — Stanley is smart and wants to please, but he needs a family that is patient with him. This guy learned zero in his short time on earth and is a flower ready to blossom. He is fun, happy, loves people and playing with toys. He has a great foundation and with time and some love will become the best pup he can be."

If you're interested in adopting Stanley, CLICK HERE.

