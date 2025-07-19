Rescues in Action: Chase, Chase the Chiweenie mix, and Strawberry

Chase

Meet Chase—returned after a year for not being cuddly enough — which is wild, because he’s basically a stuffed animal with legs 🐶💞. Loves belly rubs, walks like a gentleman, and knows his commands. Shy at first (relatable), but warms up fast. Oh—and he’d make a killer running buddy. Seriously, cardio goals.

He’s chilling in a temp foster spot, but we’d love to keep him out of the rescue dorms. Could you be his forever cuddle–and jogging–partner? 🐾

Click here for adoption details!

Chase (The 28lb Chiweenie mix)

Say hello to Chase, a playful, fun and cuddly pup with a sweet, affectionate nature. He’s confident and friendly, happy to snuggle up with you or lounge nearby with his favorite chew toys. Like his brothers, he’s crate trained, potty trained, and enjoys buffalo horns and nylabones to keep him busy.

Chase gets along well with other dogs and may do just fine with cats, especially with a proper introduction. He's still young, so he should be great with kids who treat him kindly.

If you’re looking for a playful lovebug who thrives on affection, Chase is ready to steal your heart.

Chase is an athletic pup who would benefit from an active family who can give him the attention, love and exercise that he needs and deserves. Click here for adoption details!

Strawberry

Strawberry was an owner surrendered to animal control in 2023 at 12 weeks of age. RPOF took her in with severe demodex (mange) and with no eyes (birth defect). This sweet girl to no surprise thrived once she had the right care. Strawberry aka Lady Justice, Lady J or Ma'am will do great as a single dog or with a larger dog, she is great with kids and an active home. Strawberry loves a good snuggle and will ask for pets with a gentle paw.

She learns her surroundings very quickly and loves to play. She loves a bouncy ball and a chewy that she will scout out with her great hearing and sense of smell. If you want a game of tug 'o' war count her in. She is crate trained, potty trained, and knows several commands. Strawberry has also taken a liking to "Jazz for pets" on the playlist.

Interested in adopting her? Click here!