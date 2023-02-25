RESCUES IN ACTION : BINGO

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Rescues in Action for Saturday, February 25, is Bingo. He is about a year and a half (possibly older) and is full of energy and spunk!

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida has to say about Bingo:

"Unfortunately, my previous owners did not do anything with me, so I am learning all sorts of new things. I am learning about manners, being polite, and being gentle. I have a typical husky attitude and hearing, but I can guarantee you a great conversation any day!! My foster moms think I would do best in a house without any children or small pets, as I do have a high husky prey drive, and get very excited very easily when playing, and will sometimes play too rough (we are working on being calmer ;) ) I need a strong leader that can guide me and keep me focused, and help me succeed in my training development to make me the best boy!! I want to please and make my humans happy!! I respond well to praise, love, and treats. I know all sorts of tricks already….I can sit, stay, down, shake, and even speak. I walk well on a leash. I am crate trained; however, it’s not my favorite place to be. I’d rather be with my human on the floor while you cook or just while you watch tv. I love to look outside of the window or door and make sure everyone is safe in the neighborhood! I have lots and lots of energy and would require a high-fenced backyard to run around and play. I recently found out how much I love to swim! If there is a pool involved, I can surely exert my energy swimming around and just goofing off!! Can you be my strong leader and my furever?"

If you're interested in adopting Bingo, CLICK HERE!