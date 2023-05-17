Cindy Crawford swears by this affordable body oil

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Celebrities known for their flawless skin often reveal their beauty secrets to us through magazine pieces, social media, or even as spokespeople for their favorite brands (see Michelle Yeoh, who is now a La Mer brand ambassador). And sometimes, those products are a bit out of our price range — but other times, it turns out they’re using items we can easily access for affordable prices.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Cindy Crawford revealed a longtime product in her skincare regimen, and it’s one you can buy on Amazon right now for $12.15 (for the 8.5-ounce size) or $16.71 (for the 16-ounce size). The product is Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula, and she says that when she uses this oil, it “totally reminds me of being 25 years old in New York.”

This lightweight oil is designed to vanish instantly, absorb quickly into skin, and provide hydration without being greasy. It has a subtle fragrance and doesn’t feel heavy, like a lotion.

A quick look at this product’s Amazon page shows that quite a lot of people like to smooth this body oil into their skin, locking in moisture after bathing or showering. Out of more than 29,400 customer reviews, the average rating is 4.7 out of 5. People love the fact that it moisturizes the skin without being greasy like some other products.

“Gives the absolute perfect glow/sheen!” a reviewer named ashley wrote. “I’ve always searched for the right lotion or oil that would achieve this without leaving me a greasy mess. This stuff is wonderful and the lotion is just as amazing!”

The body oil, which is extracted from white sesame seeds, also has a pleasant fragrance. In fact, a customer named Angela, who noted “My skin is like butter,” added, “And when I smell it on my skin it makes me think of Summer.”

Interested in other inexpensive but moisturizing oils? Here are a few others that might work for you, too:

Dr. Teals Lavender Moisturizing Bath & Body Oil is another affordable but fragrant body oil to consider. It includes a blend of lavender oil, jojoba oil, almond oil and aloe vera. It costs $7.49 and has 190 reviews on Ulta with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. An Ulta reviewer that goes by MRLtx called it “oil that isn’t oily.”

“This isn’t greasy like baby oil and it’s not like dry oil,” wrote MRLtx. “When you apply it, it soaks in nicely leaving the skin moisturized without feeling slippery. That’s hard to find in an oil.”

Its lavender scent is also a hit with reviewers at Walmart, where it is priced slightly lower at $5.87.

“This product is perfect,” wrote user niaaruth. “I use this after showers and add it into my baths. Smells amazing and the lavender is too potent to where is overbearing. With the added moisture it’s perfect, lavender really calms the skin & leaves it soft.”

Also worth a try is Burt’s Bees Body Oil, a blend of lemon oil, Vitamin E and almond oil. It costs $9.99 for a five-ounce bottle at The Soap Opera or Amazon. Among its more than 300 Amazon reviews, this oil was rated an average 4.7 out of 5 stars.

A reviewer named Sha-rone summed up the sentiment of a lot of customers: “Super moisturizing. It smells delightful. I also (p)ut it in bath water. Wish it came in a larger size.”

If you’re looking to moisturize skin the Cindy Crawford way — with a light, non-greasy oil — try one of these options!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.