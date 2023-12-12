Children among victims of suspected murder-suicide in Las Vegas

Four people were killed, including two children, in what Las Vegas authorities believe was a murder-suicide. Another child is reportedly in critical condition after being shot.

During a press conference, police said the shooting happened Monday morning at an apartment complex. Officers were first alerted to the situation after getting a call from the brother of the man who is believed to have carried out the shooting. Police said the man asked if they could do a welfare check on his brother.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found four bodies: an adult male, an adult female and two children. Another child who was critically injured was rushed to the hospital, police said.

All of the children were under the age of 14, police said.

While police believe Monday's shooting is an isolated incident, they encouraged people struggling with mental health issues to seek help.

"It's the holiday season and people get depressed and sometimes suicidal," said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Robert Price. "There are people out there who are willing to talk to you. It does not have to end like this."

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

This story was originally reported by Bryan Horwath at Scripps News Las Vegas.

