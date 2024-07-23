Mattel unveils first blind Barbie and first Black Barbie with Down syndrome

Mattel is adding a more diverse selection of Barbie dolls to its latest collection.

The company unveiled two new Barbie dolls on Tuesday — its first-ever blind Barbie and its first Black Barbie with Down syndrome.

Mattel said the dolls were created to help more children find a doll that represents them.

“We recognize that Barbie is much more than just a doll; she represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, in a press release. “We proudly introduce a new blind Barbie doll and Black doll with Down syndrome to our Barbie Fashionistas line, reinforcing our commitment to creating products that represent global belonging and inclusivity in the doll aisle.”

Mattel The 2024 Fashionista dolls collection from Barbie.

Mattel partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind to accurately depict an individual with blindness and low vision. Through their partnership, Mattel said it worked with AFB to work through details like face sculpt, accessories, packaging experience and e-commerce communication.

The blind Barbie comes with a cane and functional glasses used by individuals with blindness and low vision who experience light sensitivity. The doll also features elbow articulations that would ensure comfortable cane use. The doll is outfitted in a satin top and textured skirt for tactile interest. The skirt’s waistband is elastic to make changing clothes easier.

Mattel also worked with AFB to create accessible packaging, which includes the word “Barbie” written in braille.

Last year, Mattel created the first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society. Now in 2024, it reconnected with the organization to add a Black Barbie with Down syndrome to its lineup.

The doll features physical characteristics that accurately represent the physical characteristics of people with Down syndrome, like a shorter frame, longer torso and a single line down the palm. Its facial features are rounder with smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge.

“The doll has a braided hair texture which was one of the key features asked from the Black Down syndrome community,” said Mattel.

The Black Barbie with Down syndrome and the blind Barbie will be featured as part of the 2024 Fashionistas dolls available for purchase online now and in stores this summer. The dolls retail for $10.99.