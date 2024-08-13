Here's what the new Chuck E. Cheese monthly membership will get you

The popular kids birthday destination Chuck E. Cheese is now offering pizza lovers across the U.S. a new monthly membership program — and it's half the price of a Netflix subscription.

Starting at $7.99 per month, Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass members can get anywhere from 40 to 250 free games per visit, as well as discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off food, drinks, and additional gameplay.

All Fun Pass holders can also divide games among family members and get additional surprise benefits, and will automatically be enrolled in the new Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club.

Chuck E. Cheese said it tested the program at a select number of locations over the past year, but decided to expand it nationwide due to "strong consumer demand." Executive vice president Mark Kupferman said the company is hoping the program can make eating out more affordable for families.

“Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy, and fun solution for everyone," Kupferman said in a statement. "After nearly a year of successful testing in several markets, and great demand, we’ve seen firsthand how much families love it. We’re thrilled to launch this program nationwide.”

It is important to note that consumers can't cancel their membership until after the first year. However, for those who don't want to commit to a full 12-month membership, Chuck E. Cheese is also offering two-month plans starting at $69.99.

“For families looking for unlimited visits over a short period, like a holiday break or summer, the Two-Month Pass is a perfect fit,” Kupferman added. “For those who love the idea of visiting year-round, the Monthly Membership is an outstanding choice. Both options provide incredible value and endless fun.”