Brinks driver, Good Samaritan injured during attempted bank robbery and shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — A Brinks driver and Good Samaritan were injured during an attempted bank robbery and shooting in Brandon on Friday.

During a press conference, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said a Brinks driver was shot when a black male attempted to rob him at the entrance of GTE Financial located on E Bloomingdale.



"He was approached from behind. He immediately got into some type of physical altercation with a black male...that was attempting to rob him," Chronister said. "That physical altercation resulted in the Brinks driver being shot."

Chronister went on to say, "A Good Samaritan, sitting in a vehicle waiting for his wife to come outside from the bank, saw that the guard was struggling with the would-be robber and went out to also try to give him a hand. While attempting to help this Brinks Security driver, he was also shot."

After shooting the Brinks driver and Good Samaritan, the suspect left the bank and went to an apartment complex down the street, according to Chronister.

Deputies believe they have the suspect surrounded in the apartment complex.

Chronister said they are in the process of negotiating with the individual with the hopes of him peacefully surrendering himself.

According to investigators, the attempted robbery took place as the Brinks driver was working to replenish cash in the ATM.

When initial reports were released about the attempted robbery shooting, Action Air 1 flew over the scene were crime scene could be seen around the bank and a Brinks truck.

Witnesses ABC Action News spoke to over the phone said they saw several ambulances at the scene and witnessed at least one person being taking away on a stretcher.

Due to the nature of the incident, many schools in the area were placed on lock-in. However, the school district says that lock-in has since been lifted.

Officials with GTE Financial responded with the following statement about the incident:

“We have just been alerted about an attempt of robbery targeted to the external ATM in our GTE Financial branch located in Brandon. We are cooperating with law enforcement and doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our members and employees.”

The Brink's Company released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery are with our colleague who was injured this morning. Since this incident is part of an active criminal investigation, we can only say that we are working closely with local and federal law enforcement."

