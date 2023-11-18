Polk firefighter killed in I-4 crash

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of 41-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Herr, who died in a vehicle crash while off-duty Saturday on Interstate-4 in Davenport.

Herr was hired by the department in March 2023 and was assigned to C-Shift on Rescue 7.

Herr lived in Wesley Chapel and was a first-generation fire service member. He obtained his fire standards in Chicago prior to relocating to Florida and earned his paramedic certification at Pasco-Hernando State College.

Herr was selected to speak as his class representative for PCFR New Hire Class 23-02.

He is survived by his two sons and his mother.

“We are all grieving at the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Heer who was just starting out on his career with Polk County Fire Rescue. Firefighter/Paramedic Herr was an outstanding member of this department. His teamwork and positive attitude shined tremendously during his short time with Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers,” said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the single car vehicle crash. More information regarding funeral arrangements for Herr will be announced at a later date.

