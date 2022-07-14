Your Care Network: Know Where to Go

When you need medical care fast, it can be difficult to know where to go to get the most appropriate level of care with all the options available. We’re here to explain the differences between emergency rooms, urgent care facilities, in-home urgent care and virtual care so you can feel your best again as quickly as possible.

When to Visit an Emergency Room

Time is of the essence when you have a medical emergency. It’s normal to feel shaken and scared, but it’s important that you get to the ER quickly. Our emergency rooms are here to help 24/7, 365 days a year with board-certified experts to care for you and advanced technology to speed up your diagnosis and treatment.

Emergency room visits are for emergency situations when significant symptoms come on suddenly or could be life-threatening.

Call 911 or go to the ER right away if you experience symptoms like:

Anaphylaxis/ allergic reactions

Bleeding uncontrollably

Broken bones

Chest pain

Coughing up blood

Loss of consciousness

Head injury

Pregnancy-related medical conditions

Seizures

Shortness of breath

Sudden severe pain

Suspected heart attack

Suspected stroke

Don’t wait to go to your nearest ER if you or a loved one have these symptoms.

Different Types of Urgent Care and how to choose

Urgent care is designed to supplement a family doctor. You should go to an urgent care after hours, on weekends, or when you're unable to get an appointment with your regular doctor.

AdventHealth Centra Care urgent care centers are equipped to suture wounds, perform basic tests, X-rays and can even provide certain vaccinations.

Here are some of the conditions that might bring you to an urgent care center:

Cold and flulike symptoms

COVID-19 testing

Minor bone fractures

Minor injuries, sprains/strains

Strep throat

Urinary tract infections

AdventHealth Express Care at Walgreens also treat minor injuries, colds, allergies, and more for ages 18 month and older. They offer same-day appointments and online and walk-ins are also welcome.

Providers at both locations can prescribe medication to treat your condition.

What is In-Home Urgent Care and When Should I Use it?

AdventHealth partners with the DispatchHealthhouse call team to provide same-day appointments. They treat the same injuries and illnesses that urgent care, but in the comfort of your own home. and is available seven days a week in select zip codes between 8 am and 10 pm, including on holidays.

In addition to everything on the urgent care list, DispatchHealth can treat conditions like:

Croup

Dehydration

Diarrhea

Edema

Excessive vomiting

Migraines

Pneumonia

They can also provide in-home testing for flu, strep, mono and more.

When to Use Virtual Care

If you don’t feel well enough to make a trip to your doctor yet your symptoms aren’t emergent, you can get immediate virtual care through the AdventHealth app. You can also see your primary careprovider and specialists through the AdventHealth app in the form of a video visit.

Your Connected Network of Care

Whether you need urgent care, primary care, a virtual visit or ER attention, our network of care is ready with expertise and compassion to put you on your path to recovery.

Learn more at YourCareYourNetwork.com.

