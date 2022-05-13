Women and Stress: Surprising Health Correlations

There’s no avoiding the effects of stress in our lives. As women, we’re often taking on a lot of responsibilities between jobs and families — and applying additional pressure to do all with great skill, precision and love.

In short bursts, stress can actually be a good thing – spurring us to action to meet a looming deadline and giving us the energy to get things done quickly. However, long-term (chronic) stress can negatively impact our mental and physical health.

More often than not, stress affects us in similar ways – but there are some ways that it affects women differently. For example, stress is more likely to manifest as depression and anxiety in women than in men.

But we’re here to help you pause and take care of your whole health. Take a positive step toward better self-care by understanding the causes and signs of stress, and getting a few pointers on how you can manage it in a healthy way.

Common Causes of Stress

There are many potential events throughout our day that can cause us momentary stress. Even though these stressors may not last long, they can cause changes in our health and mental status. Common causes of short-term stress include:

Being late to work

Getting stuck in traffic

Missing your bus

Arguing with your spouse

Health issues

Financial crisis

Work deadlines

Death of a loved one

Chronic stress has a long-term impact on our health and well-being. Common causes of chronic stress for women include work-related, family or financial stress.

Symptoms of Stress

In the short term, stress can manifest in a number of ways — from minor symptoms like acne, insomnia, upset stomach and headache to more severe ones, such as:

Being easily agitated

Difficulty sleeping

Drug or alcohol abuse

Feeling out of control

Forgetfulness

Lack of energy and focus

Loss of interest in hobbies

Social isolation

Long-Term Impacts of Stress in Women

Even short bursts of stress as we go about our day can add up to big health impacts over the course of months or years. Here’s how stress can impact women’s health in measurable ways.

Heart Problems

Stress causes a spike in your blood pressure and heart rate. Over time, these stresses on your heart may lead to serious heart problems, such as stroke or heart attack.

Gastrointestinal Distress

Having an upset stomach – including gas, bloating and excess acid – over time can lead to gastrointestinal conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Obesity

Stress triggers the release of excessive amounts of a hormone called cortisol, which can lead to overeating and fat storage (especially in women). Over time, this can lead to being overweight or obese.

Fertility Problems

Women with higher levels of stress may have more trouble getting pregnant than women with less stress in their lives. Relatedly, women with long-term stress are more likely to have irregular periods and severe premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms.

Strategies to Help Manage Stress

As you can see, the long-term effects of stress in our day-to-day lives can be quite worrisome. But thankfully, just a few simple steps can help you take back control.

Make a plan for avoiding or managing your stress. And that can be as simple as staying organized and creating a solid daily routine. Creating a to-do list for the next day can help you better plan for tomorrow, and relax more easily before you try to sleep. Observing a regular bedtime ritual (same time, same environment, same activities) also helps keep you feeling good, and on track to tackle a new day.

For those stressors you can’t avoid, try these healthy management strategies:

Deep breathing

Journaling

Spending time outside

Seeking counseling, if needed

Spending time with loved ones

Stretching or exercise

Take Steps Now to Reduce Your Stress

We all experience stress in our lives, and it’s not something we can completely avoid. However, we can learn to recognize stressors and use strategies to reduce our stress – before it negatively impacts our long-term health.

Talk with your doctor about stress management. Our team of women’s specialists are here to support you through any stage of life and health.

