10 Tips for Better Oral Health from Sage Dental

Oral health is a crucial aspect of overall health and wellbeing. Neglecting your oral health can lead to various dental and medical problems. Therefore, it is essential to maintain good oral hygiene and take preventive measures to keep your mouth healthy. Here are ten tips to help you maintain healthy teeth and gums.

Brush your teeth twice a day: Brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste. Brushing removes plaque, which can cause tooth decay and gum disease.

Floss daily: Flossing helps remove food particles and plaque that your toothbrush cannot reach. Floss at least once a day to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Use mouthwash: Mouthwash can help kill bacteria and freshen your breath. Use an alcohol-free mouthwash to avoid drying out your mouth.

Avoid sugary and acidic foods and drinks: Sugary and acidic foods and drinks can erode your enamel and cause tooth decay. Limit your intake of these foods and drinks.

Drink plenty of water: Drinking water helps wash away food particles and bacteria from your mouth. It also helps keep you hydrated and promotes saliva production, which helps neutralize acid in your mouth.

Chew sugar-free gum: Chewing sugar-free gum can help stimulate saliva production, which can neutralize acid and prevent tooth decay.

Replace your toothbrush regularly: Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed. A worn-out toothbrush cannot effectively clean your teeth.

Visit your dentist regularly: Regular dental check-ups are essential to maintain good oral health. Your dentist can detect any potential dental problems and provide treatment before they worsen.

Consider using a mouth-guard: If you participate in sports or grind your teeth at night, consider using a mouth-guard to protect your teeth.

Quit smoking: Smoking can stain your teeth and increase your risk of gum disease and oral cancer. Quitting smoking can improve your overall health and oral health.

