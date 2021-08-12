Recover Faster with Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement Surgery

Joint pain can have a significant impact on your life — from limiting your ability to perform your job duties and putting your livelihood at risk to interfering with your daily routine and favorite activities.

If this sounds familiar, then you’re likely looking for surgical treatment solutions — including joint replacement surgery — so you can feel whole again in body, mind and spirit.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Vs. Traditional Replacement Surgery

If you’re considering surgery, then other forms of treatment — such as topical pain relievers, anti-inflammatory medications, hot and cold therapy, oral pain medications and physical therapy — haven’t been effective in managing your joint pain.

Depending on your condition, your physician may recommend a partial or full joint replacement. In either case, you’ll have surgical options. While some shy away from robotic-assisted options methods for fear of leaving their health and mobility in the hands of a machine, we urge you to learn more so you can become more comfortable with this innovative and effective option.

Robotic-assisted technology is a powerful tool your surgeon can use to perform your surgery. Your doctor will be in control of your procedure the entire time — the technology will help inform their decisions and help ensure accuracy throughout the process.

Whether you ultimately decide on traditional joint replacement surgery or the robotic-assisted method, you can expect a positive outcome — getting back to the life you love.

However, robotic-assisted surgeries can offer a level of precision and attention to your specific anatomy that traditional methods can’t match. For you that means less scarring and pain, and the potential for a shorter recovery period.

Personalized, Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery in Your Neighborhood

At AdventHealth, we use the latest technology and tests to diagnose the cause of your joint pain and provide the best treatment for your condition. That means you’ll have access to the most advanced surgical treatments available — including Mako. CORA, and CORIN robotic-assisted surgical technologies — from a team of experienced surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and other medical professionals.

Whenever it’s appropriate, we recommend minimally invasive robotic-assisted joint replacement via our state-of-the-art Mako, CORA, and CORIN Robotic-Arm Assisted Technologies. This method allows for smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery than traditional open surgery — and brings the best in orthopedic care and technologies to your neighborhood.

If robotic-assisted surgery is the right treatment for you, our specialists will make a CT scan of your joint to create a 3D digital model of your unique bone structure. This gives your doctor a better view than X-ray alone can provide.

From the model, your doctor can determine the best size, placement and positioning of your replacement joint. Then, during surgery, the 3D model gives your surgeon real-time visual, tactile and auditory information.

After your robotic-assisted surgery, our rehabilitation specialists will get you up and active as quickly as possible. You'll have our total support throughout the process, whatever it takes.

Schedule an Appointment