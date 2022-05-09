Psychic Reading Online - Best Psychic Readers Of 2022

Explore why people use psychic reading online to resolve life problems. Find out which psychic medium sites are more reliable. Are psychic readings accurate? The post-pandemic boom has brought online psychic readings into the limelight. A new generation scrolls through daily horoscopes and participates in tarot readings each day. They are invested in manifesting a brighter and happier future through the art of divination.

Live psychics can comfort us with surety and clarity in a world full of doubts and deception. The accessibility and affordability of virtual services make the mystic world approachable. Hence, millions sign up and sit down for a chat with the best psychics available on the web.

We direct your attention toward three top contenders for your first cosmic chat.

Top 3 Sites for Psychic Reading Online

1. Kasamba - Budget-Friendly Love Readings (3 Free Minutes & 70% Off for New Users)

2. Purple Garden - An Active Community of Cheap Psychics (Get $10 Credit Free)

3. Psychic Source - The Right Choice for Professional Life & Career Path Predictions (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Timers)

Whether you’re looking for your one true love, confused about your career path, or experiencing a spiritual crisis, the best online psychics can help. A little bit of fortune-telling and divination can provide the insight you need to overcome obstacles.

We discuss when and why you should sign up for free psychic reading online on these popular platforms. These sites will never go wrong if you seek quality, efficiency, and assurance.

You'll find the best psychics right here:

1. Kasamba: Experience Authentic Love Readings Right Here

Kasamba ranks high on the cosmic charts for its intuitive and insightful spiritual readings. You can visit this site to have heartfelt conversations with a compassionate psychic online. These gifted practitioners can empathize and comfort you during the darkest times.

After completing nearly two decades of service, Kasamba leads the cosmic conversations in love. It’s hands down the perfect choice for deep-diving into romance and love.

Here are more reasons to use it for your love-related woes:

Explore Romantic Relationships Through Tarot Readings

Astrology readings are often touted as the top divination services to receive answers about your soulmate. You might seek these services to test compatibility through zodiac signs, birth chart alignments, or planetary positions.

If you want to dig a little deeper, you should opt for online psychics specializing in tarot. These pictorial depictions present a clearer and more comprehensive outlook on the progression of your love life. For instance, you can use three-card spreads to learn about past, present, and prospective partnerships. The same spread can depict how your relationship with your current companion will unfold.

Have doubts about sincerity and faithfulness? Then you should give a five-card spread or ten-card Celestial spread a try. An experienced psychic medium can use these elaborate arrangements to depict thoughts, emotions, choices, and inner conflicts linked with your partnership. It can even identify external forces driving you and your significant other apart.

You can use this knowledge to resolve relationship issues and live your happily-ever-after. Conversely, these psychic predictions and premonitions can be eye-opening for some couples. They might serve as the final straw that breaks you free from an unhealthy and toxic bond. Perceive it as a sign of protection and hope for someone better to grace your life.

Self-Reflect with Spiritual Readings on Self-Love

Believe it or not, the best psychic readings online can be pretty introspective. You can use energy work, tarot online, and oracle card readings to stay attuned to your feelings. These readings can help you gain clarity when overwhelming emotions cloud your mind.

Additionally, they can be a way for you to get closure after a traumatic event or personal conflict. These prophecies can teach you to reframe your mindset to develop a positive perspective on life. You can learn to be grateful and more content in life by becoming more knowledgeable about universal laws.

More importantly, a psychic online can encourage you to let go of your inhibitions. Once you do that, you become stronger, resilient, and self-confident. You begin loving yourself more and ensuring that negative feelings don’t stay buried inside. These moments of self-love lead to better romantic, professional, and personal choices.

The whole experience can be gratifying. We recommend scheduling psychic phone readings at least once a month to reap these benefits.

Psychic Match Wizard for Higher Compatibility

Kasamba might have been running the show for the past twenty years, but it never misses a beat. Site administrators are keen on revamping and upgrading the platform to meet modern expectations. These include advanced technology and integrations that promote a seamless experience for virtual visitors.

One of its most popular high-tech features is an intelligent matchmaking algorithm. The optimized search engine uses your prompts to shortlist the best psychics. It often uses specified experience level, niche skills, budget, and user ratings to pick the psychic reader.

You can go through professional profiles accessible for review once the list pops up on your screen. Then compare choices to select a compatible consultant. This factor plays a significant role in determining how well your reading will go.

The best psychic readings online are about the aural connection that forms between the psychic reader and client. Free psychics allow you to test this bond before paying for the services.

What’s more? You can download the companion app to contact your designated psychic medium. Chat psychic readings, and callback options become relatively easier through mobile than desktop formats.

Moreover, you can review daily horoscopes and predictions on the go through the app. In this way, you never lose touch with mysticism despite your busy routine. This can prove to be a grounding experience for individuals seeking some type of anchor in their day-to-day lives.

Free Psychics & Budgeted Pursuits Make Kasamba Accessible

Pricing will be the primary difference between meeting a practitioner found through a “psychic near me” and online psychics. An independent psychic reader that operates solely through in-person consultations can charge a fortune. They maintain hourly rates to give you an immersive experience which can prove costly when you’re on a budget.

In contrast to these “psychic readings near me,” you have virtual platforms like Kasamba. They offer complimentary trials that last for 180 seconds (3 minutes). You can ask one question within this duration from a psychic reader of your choice.

If the experience meets your expectation, you can extend the consultation by paying for the extra minutes. As a welcome package, newly registered users receive a 70% discount deal. You can access subsequent services after the introductory trial at a discounted rate. In this way, you can save a few bucks while you venture into the digital side of divination.

Do note that prices for phone psychics and chat psychics can vary. They are, however, less costly than price quotes provided by your local “psychics near me”

⇒ Sign up for a 3-Minute Trial at Kasamba with free psychics

2. Purple Garden: An Interactive Space for Cheap Psychic Readings

The Purple Garden fell into our radar recently.

Yet, it brings the same level of commitment and loyalty to clients as its predecessors. More than that, it integrates a modern, contemporary approach into online psychic readings. These characteristics make it a crowd favorite amongst the new generation.

Moreover, users appreciate the diverse range of psychic reading services available through this site.

Here’s a closer look at its key features:

Maximum Online Safety and Protection

You receive the bare minimum information when you opt for a local psychic reader through an online search of “psychics near me,” you accept the bare minimum details. Their proximity and gimmicky sites don’t guarantee security. The chances of running a background check to ensure you aren’t getting conned are also highly unlikely.

Therefore, conventional, face-to-face meetings can prove risky in this regard.

On the other hand, we have platforms like the Purple Garden that prioritize client safety. Site administrators diligently verify applications through referrals and live assessments. These policies ensure that online psychics on their site possess inherent qualities. User ratings and rankings are another way to keep check and balance once a psychic reader joins the community.

These steps guarantee that you’re corresponding with genuine chat psychics and phone psychics through this website. In addition, your user account details are protected through SSL encryption and password authentication. They also use authorized e-payment channels to promote secure transactions for paid services.

As a result, your virtual interactions with the best psychics online stay safe, protected, and well-monitored.

A Personable Approach to Psychic Reading Online

The Purple Garden has a separate customer support link connecting registered users, online psychics, and site representatives. You can use this Reddit-style chatroom to inquire about service offerings, technical aspects of the app, and other relevant questions. Someone with access to the reply section will get back to you promptly.

Frequently asked questions on this knowledge base include:

How to save chat psychic readings and transcripts?

Can users attach photos and media files to share more details with the assigned psychic reader?

How to block advisors that you don’t want to work with?

What type of payment methods does the site use?

How can users reschedule a missed psychic reading session?



The responses to these queries might vary in length. You can always follow up on that through live chat or call with a user representative. They will provide a detailed explanation and even walk you through the process if you have trouble booking appointments, attaching media files, or paying for its services.

Likewise, client feedback and complaints are addressed within a 24-48 hours.

Versatile Online Psychic Readings on One Platform

Purple Garden provides good psychic phone readings and text-based consultations through its website. The possibilities are never-ending in this virtual space. You have tons of options for your mystic pursuits and adventures.

Numerous choices give you sufficient scope to explore the multifaceted aspects of divination. Plus, having everything within reach makes it easier for you to take new directions through unique readings and the best psychics online.

Popular psychic reading online services include:

Tarot readings: Tarot decks foretell your future and analyze recent (or past) events in life. A psychic online asks you to select cards from a deck of seventy-eight cards. Oracle card readings: These pictorial cards focus on your energy and manifest a particular feeling, vision, or prophecy. These sessions revolve around random spreads compared to the structured sequences used by a tarot reader. Astrological readings: Astrologists share psychic predictions by observing planetary movements and their relation to your birth date and time. These readings are considered highly accurate when it comes to fortune telling. Numerology readings: Mystic advisors use numerical sequences to resolve life challenges according to your questions. Dream analysis: You can analyze recurring themes and visions in your dreams under the guidance of authentic online psychics.

Aside from these services, you can choose past life readings to get insight into things that happened in a previous lifetime. Traditionalists believe that those days' good and bad deeds can affect your present life. A mystic advisor can identify those forces and help you reverse their consequences whenever possible.

Cheap Psychic Readings with the Best Online Psychics

The Purple Garden doesn’t have free psychics like competitor sites. It has the next best thing—a $10 credit that new users can redeem after registration. The complimentary offers cover approximately ten minutes of psychic reading online. That’s more than enough to ask multiple questions from your mystic medium.

You can use the free credit for one extended session or break it into smaller segments. Either way, you will get a chance to seek advice from the best psychics working virtually. An optimized search engine allows you to select cheap psychics according to feasibility and availability.

Pricing varies from practitioner to practitioner. Their expertise, user ratings, and niche category are some variables that determine the final pricing. That might mean that the best online psychics charge more than an average psychic reader. You can use unique and reliable e-payment systems to carry out these transactions.

⇒ Sign up for Purple Garden to start your mystic journey!

3. Psychic Source: Gain Clarity on Career Choices from the Best Psychics

Psychic Source has been around for decades and gets dubbed as one of the first platforms for psychic reading online. The website continues to thrive by introducing contemporary and traditional divination services to target audiences. Site administrators are equally focused on securing website interactions and integrating advanced technology to benefit clients.

The merger of ancient divination arts and modern specifications makes it an excellent network for online psychic readings. Adding to this are its excellent client support practices that ensure web visitors receive assistance in real-time.

Over the years, the platform has become a hub for career counseling and financial forecasts through astrological reading and spiritual readings.

Here’s a preview of its key specifications:

Navigate Your Professional Life with Online Psychics

You can talk to a psychic reader about career plans and decisions during your mystic session. Ask questions about which industry and sub-sectors you should pursue to fulfill your life purpose. Users can inquire about the value a specific position or company brings to their life. Or ask about what the next five to ten years look like.

Some sample questions include:

What will the next five years of my life look like professionally? Will I get a job that can fulfill my financial needs? Is it too late to switch career paths? What external forces stop me from achieving my true potential? When is the right time to apply for an X job? When should I start my own business and become an independent trader? What should I do to change my fate and improve my professional performance?



For these predictions, you can use tarot card interpretations, oracle card readings, and astrology. Remember that each specialized service will present a unique aspect of the same problem. You can select the one you prefer through free psychic readings.

Clairvoyants and niche mystic consultants provide exceptional services to answer inquiries about regular promotions, salary increments, and other professional opportunities. Workplace relationships, communication styles, and project management decisions, amongst other things, could also be sorted through digital divination.

A Cooperative Team of User Support Representatives

A significant reason for the popularity of platforms that provide psychic reading online is that they are approachable. It doesn’t matter if you use phone psychics or live chat services. You will receive an answer either way.

More importantly, the client support team operates all day long. That means these representatives live up to the expectations of an always-on audience that might contact the website at odd hours.

The team also handles refund requests. They will assess the records to pinpoint areas that went wrong and reimburse you whenever possible. Alternatively, they can direct you towards more experienced, better, and authentic practitioners. You can use these recommendations to enhance your experience as a registered member.

Make Financial Plans by Peeking into the Future

Are you planning to invest in real estate, the stock market, or business? Digital divination allows you to look ahead in time before you take that leap of faith. Your designated advisor’s guesswork can result in some brilliant and profitable deductions in the long run.

Moreover, the right questions can lead to some insightful information about your financial fate.

You can ask about:

What’s the best route to becoming successful? Would X investment lead to profit? Should I trust my business partner in an upcoming project? How can I grow my savings? Is there a way to generate passive income with my natural talents? Should I try an X investment plan?

The words finance and divination might seem unrelated. Yet, assessing astrological alignments, aural energy, and past spending habits can result in some accurate prophecies. In addition, you can use tarot card interpretations to make your next money move. Think about your plans, monthly budget, tuition fees, rent, and other expenses. Then list how much money you can save without compromising your quality of life.

When it comes to inherent abilities, mystic advisors are often a better judge of characters than an average financial advisor. Besides economic growth, you can ask them how specific decisions in this period affect your emotional wellness and mental health of you (and your associates).

Anyone who pays heed to this advice can benefit immensely. You can sharpen your intuitive skills to deter risky financial decisions with time.

Free Psychic Reading Online and Cheap Psychics

Psychic Source doesn’t hesitate to go all out while welcoming newly registered users. You receive the full royalty treatment with free psychic readings. The introductory trial lasts for three minutes but has the potential to transform your life. We strongly advise beginners to listen attentively and keep an open heart about their first reading.

These are followed by a 75% discount deal where you have access to the whole network. You can use these discounted rates to schedule limited text-based readings and phone psychic readings. It saves you the trouble of spending hundreds and thousands of dollars on fortune-telling with the wrong advisors.

Moreover, prices at Psychic Source are relatively more feasible than many other top-rated divination-led platforms. Prices begin at $1.00 and can spike to an affordable two-digit figure whenever you want to discuss things with an experienced psychic online. Budgets are divided according to skill level, years of experience, and user ratings. The mode of communication can also influence the final payment costs.

We suggest that you give practitioners and the platform another chance if these spiritual readings and career counseling-type sessions are unclear. Once your trial ends, you can extend these services to learn more about yourself and divine interventions.

⇒ Sign up for a Free Demo Readings On Psychic Source

Frequently Asked Questions: What Are the Benefits of a Psychic Reading Online?

The advantages of virtual cosmic consultancy services are underrated. Skeptics might doubt the authenticity of divination practices. Yet, the industry thrives and prevails at times when all seems lost.

Modern users like online networks better than fortune-telling booths and booked schedules of local artists.

You might prepare digital divination over face-to-face meetups because:

It’s Highly Accessible. One-click takes you on a memorable mystic journey with experienced practitioners and fellow clients.

One-click takes you on a memorable mystic journey with experienced practitioners and fellow clients. Versatility and Diversity. You’ve got a wide range of divination-led service options from ancient to contemporary practices. This allows you to explore the spiritual realm under the guidance of experienced practitioners.

You’ve got a wide range of divination-led service options from ancient to contemporary practices. This allows you to explore the spiritual realm under the guidance of experienced practitioners. Better Availability. Websites for psychic reading online operate 24/7 to ensure people in need are not turned towards darkness when they need help. You can seek assistance anytime you want without any backlash. These perks make it a better service provider than practitioners that operate on a strict schedule.

Websites for psychic reading online operate 24/7 to ensure people in need are not turned towards darkness when they need help. You can seek assistance anytime you want without any backlash. These perks make it a better service provider than practitioners that operate on a strict schedule. Budget-Friendly Consultations. You don’t have to empty your wallet when registering for online reading. There are plenty of free psychics and cheap psychic readings available for your pursuit. These monetary perks are a good reason to select spiritual readings in a virtual format.

You don’t have to empty your wallet when registering for online reading. There are plenty of free psychics and cheap psychic readings available for your pursuit. These monetary perks are a good reason to select spiritual readings in a virtual format. 3-Way Communication with Top Mystic Advisors



Taking time out for face-to-face meetings can seem cumbersome when you’re busy. Digital platforms turn things around by giving you a chance to connect with mystic advisors through instant messages, real-time video calls, and phone psychics. You can download the mobile app to stay connected 24/7.

As you can see, the benefits of virtual networks are endless. You also receive the surety and guidance required to make a life-altering decision.

Here are some other questions you might have about digital cosmic consultancy services:

How Can You Make Sure a Psychic Online Is Credible?

When you’re a new registrant, you might have some doubts about the authenticity of mystic advisors. Free psychic readings allow you to test their inherent qualities without paying a dime. As most spiritually-led readings go, these sessions should be about forming deeper bonds and cosmic connections.

Therefore, you should tap into your sixth sense and heightened emotions to ensure that the person on the other side of the screen has genuine intentions.

Here are some tell-tale signs of a trustworthy mystic advisor:

This individual works in a high authority domain like the ones reviewed above. They use good grammar and proper syntax while discussing prophecies with you via text. Your designated advisor only focuses on you and doesn’t ask invasive questions. You receive complete predictions with no hint of bias, malice, or judgment. The practitioner has years of expertise in niche divination rituals and skills. Your online psychic doesn’t arrange in-person meetings and respects the online user privacy policy practiced in multiple places. These mystic advisors don’t pass on unrealistic predictions and they don’t convince you to buy magic potions. These advisors will avoid using foul and lewd language to ensure clients are not uncomfortable in their presence.



Overall, trustworthy mystic advisors are professional, realistic, and honest. They won’t lie to you and always follow the rule book. These traits make their sincere efforts to assist you a memorable aspect of preliminary trials.

Astrology Reading vs. Numerology Reading: Which One Should You Choose?

Astrologists refer to the position of celestial bodies like planets and stars. These advisors observe planetary alignment each month and compare it to past records to check where these celestial bodies were when you were born. Positioning plays a pivotal role in determining your personality, professional pathways, relationships, and financial wellness.

You can use these insights to prepare for a great future with occasional help from astrologists.

Conversely, we have numerology readings that focus on number sequences. Numerologists find your lucky number by comparing your name and birth dates. Once they retrieve this private and confidential information, they can help readers calculate your Life Path Number. You can use this number sequence to achieve personal and professional development goals.

Which One Will Work for You?

Astrology and numerology are both ancient divination forms. They have higher accuracy levels compared to contemporary psychic mediums. You can opt for either one of these services to deal with general life challenges.

On the other hand, if you want to go into specifics, astrology works well for career counseling and relationship advice. The changing constellations leave much scope for new beginnings and the end of unwanted relationships.

Numerical readings are more straightforward. It’ll be easier to align them with your financial and perhaps professional life.

Regardless of your decision, you can regain control over your misdirected life through particular sequences. Trust the best psychics to ensure that these numerical digits value your quality of life.

Why Are Yes/No Questions Not Good for a Psychic Reading Online?

Whether you select an introductory trial session or paid service, you should prepare some questions beforehand. Knowing what you want to ask saves time spent on fishing for questions that a simple non-descriptive word can answer. You are also less likely to receive vague prophecies when a reader responds to your queries.

You don’t want such an unsure response when you are having second thoughts about your romantic partner. The right inquiry can help you learn “how to follow your heart”.

So, what type of questions can you ask?

We have listed a few suggestions below:

How long will the partnership with your current partner last? When will you achieve (insert goal)? What can you do to improve your spiritual well-being? Which forces are holding you back professionally, romantically, and personally? What happened in the past, and why does it impact my future?

As you can see, the key lies in mentioning specifics while inquiring about any area of your life. You need to do this without giving away too much private information. Otherwise, you risk clouding the reading with your perspective. Also, keep your word choice unambiguous and straightforward to ensure the advisor interprets everything correctly.

How to Prepare for Your First Psychic Reading?

If you want to make the first reading count, you need to prepare well. Ensure all the resources are within your reach. That way, you won’t be distracted during the trial and will manage to listen to the call attentively.

Here are some things to do:

Check your audio and video equipment to ensure your virtual call doesn’t hang up during the introductory trial. Lighting an incense can cleanse the energy around you. Place a do not disturb sign to avoid distractions from family members and roommates. Get ready a few minutes early to ensure the session starts. Choose a quiet and clean corner to ensure you can remain mindful and extra cautious when you.



Apart from this, keep your introduction short and sweet. Try to deep dive into the reading each month by keeping the focus on your life problems and their resolutions.

Are You Ready to Change Your Fate?

Believe it or not, a psychic reading online can be a grounding experience. It balances your chakras, shares revelations, and clarifies your mind. Once you find a reader that resonates with you, these readings become more profound. It gives you the confidence to ask anything and share your emotional stories with a mystic advisor.

These sites listed above enhance your online experience with their trustworthy security system and advanced services. Use our reviews to select a platform that matches your vision, mystic goals, and divination-related interests.

Good Luck