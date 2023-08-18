New Research Backs a Solution for Dry Eyes

Dry eyes is a debilitating problem for millions of people around the world. It causes discomfort, inflammation, and even vision problems. To help, doctors have been able to recommend drops that offer temporary relief, and many patients still continue to deal with the issue day-to-day.

In a recent scientific peer reviewed white paper— a research-based report published in the Austin Journal of Clinical Ophthalmology details a long-term treatment. The over-the-counter solution called Regener-Eyes® that doctors can recommend for dry eyes addresses the underlying cause, called hyperosmolarity. This happens when there isn’t enough moisture flowing over the surface of the eyes as moisture evaporates from the eyes.

“Since the ocular surface is highly exposed to environmental hazards, efficient tear production and optimal tear turnover is essential for appropriate eye function,” according to the white paper.

While drops have traditionally lubricated the eyes, the purpose of the solution, called Regener-Eyes®, is to increase hydration. This, in turn, reduces irritation and prevents long-term damage. In fact, researchers found that Regener-Eyes® improved all dry eye symptoms “including dryness, grittiness, scratchiness, soreness, irritation, burning, watering, and eye fatigue,” according to the white paper.

By addressing the cycle of dryness, the ophthalmic solution restores balance, thereby promoting eye health. More immediately, it offers relief.

Many patients have reported improvements in their symptoms after four to six weeks of consistent use, according toRegener-Eyes®. “It is important to note that long-term usage may be necessary for optimal relief, as Regener-Eyes® aims to address the root cause of dryness and help to restore moisture to the eyes.”

Solutions for Different Levels of Dry Eyes

Because patients dealing with dry eyes have different needs, the Regener-Eyes® solution comes in two strengths:

The Professional Strength solution is formulated for severe cases.

The Lite Solution is intended for mild to moderate dry eye conditions.

Regardless of the strength selected, the recommended number of drops may vary depending on the severity of the condition and the strength selected or as recommended by an eye care professional.

“When it comes to administration, Regener-Eyes® provides clear instructions to optimize its effectiveness,” according to the company.

Safety in the Long Term

Both the Professional Strength Solution of Regener-Eyes® and the Lite Solution of Regener-Eyes® are preservative-free to help ensure safety and minimize side effects. In fact, the company’s standards include testing to ensure product safety and effectiveness, as evidenced by its Certificate of Analysis and Certificate of Sterility protocols.

“These stringent measures the efficacy and safety of the product, providing peace of mind for patients,” according to Regener-Eyes®.

The key to choosing a safe product, both as a doctor recommending it and as a patient using it, is to determine whether a company is committed to scientific research and to complying with U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards. That is the case with this product.

Regener-Eyes® is in full compliance with all FDA Regulations.



Regener-Eyes® is leading the way in dry eye management. With its patented technology, commitment to science, and a vision for a future free from dry eyes, it is poised to be the trusted solution for lasting relief.

“By focusing on the underlying cause and providing comprehensive relief, Regener-Eyes® offers hope and improved quality of life for those battling with this chronic condition,” according to the company.

Learn more and access the peer-reviewed scientific white paper at regenereyes.com