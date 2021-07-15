Know Where to Go for Kids’ Health Needs

From a minor boo-boo to a more serious fall, kids’ accidents can happen any time. As a parent, you want to know exactly what to do to get your child feeling happy, healthy and whole again.

No family plans to have an emergency, but you can prepare by making sure you have easy access to the resources you need, close to home. Our care network offers state-of-the-art, child-friendly emergency pediatric care in convenient locations across West Florida.

Dr. Kellock, Medical Director of AdventHealth pediatric urgent and emergency care , says “The big difference between a pediatric emergency department and a general emergency department is in the type of staff and services they provide. When a child is truly in distress, any emergency department is a good idea. But in a pediatric emergency department, we have specific services created just for your children.”

Our physicians are board-certified in pediatrics and our nurses specialize in taking care of children. Dr. Kellock explains, “We’re able to understand child-specific issues at a deeper level and, in general, we do have better toys.”

ER, Urgent Care or Virtual Visit

For a quick reference, check out the chart below to know when to go to the ER , urgent care or a virtual visit through the AdventHealth app .

If your child is experiencing a true medical emergency, please dial 911 immediately.

Dedicated Emergency Care Created Just for Kids

Our convenient network of care has locations staffed with pediatric-certified nurses and doctors ready to assist you, 24 hours a day. To locate an emergency room near you, visit YourCareYourNetwork.com.

Virtual Visits From Anywhere

For the treatment of minor illnesses, consider a virtual visit from one of our trained pediatric medical providers through the AdventHealth app, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

From the comfort of home (or anywhere), you can have a doctor’s appointment with a provider via secure video chat on your smartphone or tablet. Afterward, your doctor can send a prescription to your preferred pharmacy where you can pick it up at your convenience.