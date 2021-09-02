How to Avoid the Hassle of Home Repair

Finding a reputable service provider for home repairs can be a difficult and sometimes frustrating experience. You have to find tradesmen with the right skills, call various places to get quotes, compare prices, coordinate scheduling, and hope that the job will be done on time. It becomes even more challenging if you’re not sure what type of skills are needed.

When hiring a professional to do work in or around your home, there are several things you should confirm first:

Does this provider have the skills for the job? Make sure they have the right licenses and certifications. Are they insured? Without insurance, you may be at risk if anyone gets hurt on your property.

Do you have a detailed estimate? A comprehensive outline of everything to be included in the job will help prevent any surprises. Also, make sure all pricing is clearly defined to help protect you from unplanned expenses or the cost of the project escalating unexpectedly.

How are payments handled? Be wary of providers who require the full amount upfront—and walk away from anyone who only accepts cash.

Do they offer a workmanship warranty? What’s covered and what’s not covered? How long is the work covered? What are the terms if something fails during the warranty period?

Dealing with these home repair challenges can be a little overwhelming—but it doesn’t have to be.

Castle is the answer for hassle-free home repair! Castle can handle nearly any repair job in and around your home—from jobs as simple as unclogging a sink to as involved as putting on a new roof. In fact, the Castle network of local service providers includes qualified experts in more than 40 different service categories.

Castle is different because we handle all the details for you. It starts with the Castle Expert, your guide and advocate throughout the process. First, your Castle Expert finds the service provider with the right experience and skills from our local network. Then they coordinate with you to find a good time to assess the issue and schedule the work. Finally, they make sure you’re completely satisfied before you pay digitally through our online app.

The Castle Experts use their own deep industry knowledge along with industry-leading estimating software to compare prices in your area, down to the specific street. This ensures that you always receive a fair market price for the work. Castle also guarantees every job with our exclusive 3-year workmanship warranty.

Ready for hassle-free home repairs?

