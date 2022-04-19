Best Payday Loans for Emergencies, Unexpected Bills, and More

* This does not constitute as a financial advice article. Make sure to contact a financial advisor if you need financial assistance.

Got poor credit and want quick cash? You want to look no further than the best payday loans online.

Yeah, forget about that in-person lender sitting a couple of miles away – you may need a ride to get there, anyway. But with online loans, you can access the cash you need from the comfort of your home.

The distinction goes to online payday loan agencies that don't mind connecting you to a whole load of lenders under their belt.

Even third-party ones.

But with countless options across the web, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? That’s where we come in – we’ve dug the internet for the best of the best options you can’t afford to ignore.

Don’t worry, there’s something for everyone, whether you want a high loan amount, a low loan amount, or something in-between.

Let's get to it!

Best Payday Loans Online:

MoneyMutual : Best pick overall

: Best pick overall SoFi : Get added perks easily

: Get added perks easily CashUSA : Caters to all 50 states

: Caters to all 50 states BadCreditLoans : Great for low credit scores

: Great for low credit scores ZippyLoan : A high loan maximum awaits you

: A high loan maximum awaits you 247 Dollar Loan : Apply for your loan easily

1. MoneyMutual - Best Payday Loan Overall

MoneyMutual Pros

Approved by the Online Lenders Alliance

Fast loan approval

Large network of lenders

Education center

Free of charge

MoneyMutual Cons

Doesn’t serve all states

First on our list is MoneyMutual, a Nevada online lender that’s been in business since 2010. They’re bursting with experience in the game and are determined to help credit your bank account in just 24 hours.

Of course, if you qualify.

Don’t worry, the application process is very straightforward: you only need to fill out a form with your personal (and financial info). Plus, the site is user-friendly. Even the non-tech-savvy guys should find their way around hassle-free.

MoneyMutual boasts a ton of lenders (60+, precisely) in its network. So, no, you’ll unlikely run out of options here. Don’t worry, your info is protected from third-party access thanks to this agency’s unmatched encryption system.

In case you're wondering, you won’t incur any additional fees here, unlike with mediocre platforms out there.

MoneyMutual isn’t a direct lender per se but rather a middleman that connects you to its network of trusted lenders across the nation. This probably explains why the payday lender isn’t responsible for any issues you might run into with a given lender (in its network).

Not a deal-breaker, still – most of the lenders are happy to offer a helping hand in this regard.

MoneyMutual Amount: 4.4/5

Whether you want as little as $200 or as much as $5,000, you can count on MoneyMutual. Some of the competitors will give you just a fraction of this, which can be a pain if you’re looking for a higher amount.

MoneyMutual Processing Time: 4.9/5

Another area MoneyMutual excels in is the processing time. These guys understand you need your loan fast, which is why most customers receive the funds in 24 hours or less.

MoneyMutual Eligibility: 4.9/5

MoneyMutual caters to persons aged 18+. Make sure you’re a US resident, too. Among other things, your monthly income shouldn’t fall below the $800 mark. Otherwise, you might never find yourself a comfy seat here.

MoneyMutual Ease of USe: 4.8/5

MoneyMutual is one of the best payday loan agencies with an easy-to-use interface. No, it shouldn’t be a problem to navigate through the site, even if you’re a first-time user.

This helps do one thing: save time.

MoneyMutual Credit Check: 4.7/5

Don’t worry if you have bad credit. MoneyMutual might overlook it, especially if you’re looking for a small loan amount. Additionally, this online payday loan lender conducts soft credit checks to determine your score.

Get Your Funds In 24 Hrs Or Less

2. SoFi - Best Cash Advance Loan With Added Perks

3. CashUSA - Top Cash Advance Service in All 50 States

SoFi Pros

No fees

Unemployment protection

Mobile app

Free financial advice

24/7 customer desk

SoFi Cons

Not available in Vermont

Next on our list is SoFi, a no-nonsense loan provider with added perks. With SoFi you’ll get unemployment protection, which can be a real savior should things go south. So, no need to worry if you lose that job.

These guys have your back.

Their financial education is also an asset considering not everyone knows how to play the “money game,” if you know what we mean. Whether you need help with some investment strategy or just want to manage your $$$ like a pro, you’re in good hands here.

Did you know SoFi offers one-on-one career coaching as well?

And their mobile app is a plus for when you want to access the site on the go. The cherry on the cake is it caters to both Android and iOS fanatics.

In case you’re wondering, SoFi won’t charge any fees throughout the whole thing. No, nothing like prepayment, late, or origination charges here, just like with most of our top picks.

So, even if they don’t serve all states, these guys boast some of the coolest features you can’t wait to take advantage of – if your state is covered.

SoFi Amount: 4.4/5

While SoFi will give you up to only $5,000, it’s still a higher amount compared to the vast majority of the competition. The icing on the cake is the agency won’t charge you a thing from when you fill out the application form to when you have your loan credited to your bank account.

SoFi Processing Time: 4.6/5

Once you’re approved for a payday loan here, the funds should hit your account in 2 to 3 business days. Yes, it’s a bit longer, at least comparatively, but it should be no deal-breaker if your loan isn’t an emergency.

SoFi Eligibility: 4.8/5

Well, you must be a US citizen to qualify for a seat in this living room. Permanent US residents and visa holders are accepted, too. In all cases, make sure you are aged 18+, hold a valid checking account, and have a steady source of income.

SoFi Ease of USe: 4.8/5

You won’t have a hard time finding your way around this website. The interface is pretty easy to navigate through – whether you’re tech-savvy or not. If you get lost mid-action (it happens), feel free to reach out to SoFi’s reliable help desk, which is open 24/7.

SoFi Credit Check: 4.5/5

While the SoFi guys will conduct a credit check, they won’t be hard on you like most mediocre payday loan agencies out there. You’ll likely qualify for a payday loan even if your credit score isn’t satisfactory.

Free Financial Advice

3. CashUSA - Top Cash Advance Service in All 50 States

CashUSA Pros

Large network of lenders

Education center

Instant payday loan

Encrypted system

Reliable customer desk

CashUSA Cons

Application procedure is relatively longer

It doesn’t matter where you’re residing in the US, this loan provider will let you in with both hands. Yes, CashUSA caters to all 50 states, unlike some of our top picks that exclude a couple of states.

A plus.

And whatever your loan purpose, you won’t be locked out here. CashUSA lets you use your loan for almost anything, from home improvement to debt consolidation to emergency situations.

Even if you’re moving houses, you’re sure to get a front seat here.

Highly rated by customers across the country, CashUSA ticks most of the boxes you're looking for in a payday loan agency – even if they’re not a direct lender. The vast majority of online payday loan agencies aren’t, anyway.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the ball rolling today. Don’t worry if you don’t know a thing about online personal loans (or even about how to go about it). Cash USA has an education center with a wealth of info for you.

Plus, you can count on their client support should you need additional help.

CashUSA Amount: 4.6/5

Whether you’re looking to fund a small or large project, you’re the right candidate for CashUSA. The payday loan agency is happy to give you anything from $500 or $10,000, which couldn’t be fairer.

CashUSA Processing Time: 4.9/5

CashUSA won’t hold on to your money unnecessarily, provided you qualify for it. They’ll credit your account in just 24 hours – that’s how swift they move. Should they delay, just in case, it won’t last more than the next business day.

CashUSA understands that emergencies are just what they are, emergencies.

CashUSA Eligibility: 4.8/5

Of course, you must be a US citizen (or permanent resident) to even grab a seat on this platform. Ensure you have a bank account, too, and that your monthly income is above the $1000 mark. Needless to say, you should be an adult (18+ years).

CashUSA Ease of USe: 4.7/5

Don’t panic if you’re a first-time user on this platform. CashUSA is designed simply and you should find the platform a breeze to navigate.

CashUSA Credit Check: 4.7/5

You won’t have to undergo a credit check here. CashUSA understands you might need their help probably because your credit score isn’t the best. So, no need to worry about that.

Funding In 24 Hours

4. BadCreditLoans - Payday Loan For Bad Credit Scores

BadCreditLoans Pros

Service is free

Large network of lenders

Works with all credit scores

Education center

Quick application process

BadCreditLoans Cons

Not accredited by the BBB

Reading this and got a bad credit history? Go on… It’s because of you that we included BadCreditLoans on our list of the best payday loan services. These guys are determined to help bail you out despite the odds.

They understand (and care).

Yes, your credit score doesn’t matter here, only you might end up with a higher APR (Annual Percentage Rate) if your score is really compromised.

No biggie, still – especially if you’re desperately in need of quick money .

Even if you don’t get matched with one of BadCreditLoans’ lenders, for some reason, the company will connect you with third-party folks, who might come in handy.

Awesome.

One of the best payday loans online, BadCreditLoans boasts a fast application process, as well as a handy education center - and they won’t charge you a cent for their service.

BadCreditLoans Amount: 4.6/5

BadCreditLoans will give you anything from $500 to $10,000 – you only need to qualify for it. Again, this is way better than what other payday loan services are willing to offer. You can agree with us on this.

BadCreditLoans Processing Time: 4.9/5

Most of our top picks will process your payday loan in just 24 hours, and BadCreditLoans is no exception, making them a better fit than most mediocre agencies out there.

BadCreditLoans Eligibility: 4.8/5

Before you even think about filling out this company’s application form, make sure you’re a US citizen or legal resident (provide proof). You should be aged 18 and above, too, and your income should be steady.

An (active) checking account is a requirement here as well.

BadCreditLoans Ease of USe: 4.7/5

Unlike average service providers out there, BadCreditLoans wants you to have an easy time browsing their site. Needless to say, they have a user-friendly interface that you can browse hassle-free.

BadCreditLoans Credit Check: 4.8/5

True to their name, BadCreditLoans won’t evaluate your credit history, making them a good fit if you have poor credit. You may “qualify” for a high-interest rate, though, if your credit score is severely damaged.

Most Credit Scores Qualify

5. ZippyLoan - Offers a High Minimum

ZippyLoan Pros

Quick funding

Encrypted system

Welcomes borrowers with poor credit

High loan maximum

User-friendly interface

ZippyLoan Cons

No guarantee of a loan match

Limited educational tools

Not available in all states

Looking for something as small as $15,000? Yeah, not everyone is looking to fund small projects. And ZippyLoan understands it. They won’t hesitate to offer you a seat if you’re seeking a bigger loan amount .

Sounds like a deal, yeah?

And, sure, they’ve got you covered even if you have poor credit. These guys understand that life happens to people with good and bad credit alike.

Nevertheless, you're going to have to part with some fees here, unlike with our other top picks. Still, ZippyLoan is worth checking out if you have nowhere else to turn.

Just note that the payload loan agency doesn’t serve all states, including New York.

ZippyLoan Amount: 4.8/5

This company’s range of loans oscillates between $100 and $15,000, which is impressive, considering its counterparts offer a meager amount. So, don’t be afraid to fill out that form if all you want is just $100.

ZippyLoans is also one of the best payday lenders with a higher maximum amount, making them a good fit if you’re looking to fund large projects.

ZippyLoan Processing Time: 4.9/5

ZippyLoan doesn’t disappoint when it comes to processing your loan in good time. Once a lender approves your loan, the funds should hit your bank account in just 24 hours. This payday loan agency knows the “rules of the game.”

ZippyLoan Eligibility: 4.8/5

Like with most entries on this list, the requirements are the same: US citizenship (or legal residency), checking account, regular income, etc. Make sure to check these boxes before you “grab” that application form.

ZippyLoan Ease of USe: 4.7/5

According to real-user feedback, the site’s design is not only professional but also easy to navigate through. It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-time customer, but you should find your way around just fine.

ZippyLoan Credit Check: 3.9/5

You don’t need to have an excellent credit score to win the trust of ZippyLoan’s network of lenders. Although, like with most of our top picks, expect a high-interest rate if your credit has tons of red flags.

High Loan Maximum

6. 247 Dollar Loan - Easy Application Process

247 Dollar Loan Pros

Encrypted system

Approved by the Online Lenders Association

Application process is fast

Quick funding

Good support desk

Cons

Limited educational materials

Site design is less appealing

Low loan maximum

Want to receive your short-term loan faster? Look no further than 247 Dollar Loan, a member of the Online Lenders Association. These guys boast one of the fastest application processes.

That’s right – it should take you no more than 3 minutes to fill out their questionnaire for a loan request.

While 247 Dollar Loan has a less-appealing range of loan amounts, it’s an ideal option if you want just a small sum to fund a small project. So, no, your loan won’t cross the $1,000 mark, but it’ll help scratch an itch.

That’s not to say 247 Dollar Loan is a mediocre company. They’re a member of the Online Lenders Association for your information. And, well, even kids know it takes stellar points (and several cups of coffee) to earn the trust of this reputable organization.

We know, 247 Dollar Loan doesn’t have an attractive design, unlike most of our entries, but this is no reason to not want to give them a shot, especially if you’re yet to get approved for a payday loan.

Amount: 4/5

These guys are happy to give you anything between $100 and $1,000. No, not a “good” range, at least comparatively, but it’s something, particularly if you’re looking to pay an unexpected bill or tackle other small projects.

Processing Time: 4.9/5

This is an area 247 Dollar Loan excels in. They should credit your bank account within 24 hours if you qualify for a loan.

Eligibility: 4.9/5

247 Dollar Loan serves US citizens with no less than $800 in monthly earnings. Among other things, ensure you’re aged 18+ and hold a checking account.

Ease of USe: 3.9/5

While we didn’t have a major issue with this site’s design, the thing is less appealing compared to other entries on this list. Could be a turnoff for some people.

Credit Check: 4.1/5

Like the payday lenders on our list, 247 Dollar Loan doesn’t do a hard credit check. The agency conducts a soft check only, which is unlikely to compromise your qualification for a loan.

Fast Application Process

How We Chose the Best Payday Lenders

No, we didn’t just fall for every “Tom, Dick, and Harry” on the web. But we chose our top picks based on key criteria.

For example…

All of our best payday lenders won’t do a credit check before offering to give you a seat. This explains why you can qualify for a payday loan irrespective of your credit score. Good news for all of you people with south-pointing scores.

We didn’t overlook the processing time, either. Most of the entries on our list will credit your checking account in just 24 hours, which is key, considering online payday loans fall in the emergency category.

And while you might bump into one or two within a 48-hour (processing) timeframe, it’s not as bad.

When it comes to site navigation, our best online payday loan agencies are a no-bummer. A good chunk of these have killer designs so you find your way around easily, even if you’re a first-time user.

Looking to apply for a high (loan) amount or a low one? Our options have got you covered. Most of these are happy to give up to $10,000 (there’s one that boasts a $15,000 maximum, even) so you can finance bigger projects hassle-free.

Same thing goes if you’re after a meager loan amount, say, $100 – our top picks won’t disappoint.

And, of course, reputation was one of the metrics we based on. Rest assured that our top picks are top online payday loan agencies with a proven track record. Some have stood the test of time, too, earning many customers' trust.

Beginners Guide to Online Payday Loan Platforms

Are you a beginner in this game and need a helping hand to get started? Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it:

Borrow only what you need. Of course, considering it's easy to get approved for a payday loan, you might be “tempted” to borrow more than what you need, sending the payday loan interest rates north. You don’t want that for you, especially if you’re a first-timer.

Make sure your lender is regulated. Well, most of our top picks aren’t lenders per se but act as middlemen, instead, between you, the borrower, and a whole load of lenders. And, hey, our top picks are regulated, but some of their lenders might not.

So, don’t hesitate to take a trip to a given lender’s website and verify if they’re actually regulated by the FCA. It won't cost you an arm and leg.

You also want to know that not all lenders are the same. Sure, they might be “housed” by one payday loan online agency, but these have varying terms.

So, make sure to “shop around” (aka consider more than one offer). You want a lender that best matches your needs, including prepayment plans.

And, don’t worry, all of the payday lenders on our list won’t do a hard credit check. You’ll likely find yourself a lender even if you have poor credit.

Note: Late repayments will likely do the obvious: affect your credit score negatively. So, do the right thing – pay on time.

Best Payday Loans - Your Questions Answered

What Are Online Payday Loans?

Also known as bad credit loans, cash advance loans, etc., online payday loans are short-term loans you’ll have to repay with your next paycheck. You’re unlikely to undergo a credit check to qualify for a payday loan online, but the thing might attract a higher interest rate.

These unsecured loans are usually processed within 24 hours as they’re considered an emergency.

Hey, not so fast, you must meet the minimum requirements. For US-based agencies, for instance, you must be a US citizen with a checking account, a stable source of income, etc.

What Should You Avoid When Considering an Online Payday Loan?

Here are a few things you should avoid when considering an online payday loan:While online payday loans are a source of quick cash to help meet emergencies, you don't want to enter into the game blindly. Please, be wary of service providers with exorbitant interest rates. Some firms charge pretty high APRs (as high as 36%).

It doesn’t make sense to pay back way more than what you borrowed, right?

An ideal way to not fall prey to this is to read the terms and conditions of a potential payday loan online company, at least before taking the plunge.

Make sure to understand everything so you know what you're getting into.

Another thing you should steer clear of is late repayments. Unlike with traditional loans, you might not get away with it here. On the contrary, you could attract pretty harsh penalties, including a serious drop in your credit score.

What Are the Advantages of Online Payday Loans?

Some advantages of online payday loans include - the ability to apply for a loan from the comfort of your home! All you need is a PC with an internet connection and you’re all set.

Talk of convenience.

Next, considering these loans are usually processed within 24 hours, they’re a savior when it comes to tackling those emergencies – last-minute utility bills, etc.

And, last but not least, you have a whole range of options at your fingertips. Our best online payday loans have loads of lenders that are more than willing to help you repair that car, among other things.

These (lenders) have different terms and conditions, too, just so you can opt for one that best meets your needs.

Are Payday Loans Risky?

Not every “Tom, Dick, and Harry” out there have lenient terms like our top picks. That said, online payday loans could attract exorbitant interest rates, especially if your credit has several red flags.

Late repayments could hurt your credit badly, too, especially if the online payday lender in question isn’t one of the best ones.

How Many Types of Loans Are There?

There are several types of loans – some of the most common ones include the following.

Payday loans

Personal loans

Mortgage loans

Debt consolidation loans

Student loans

Auto loans

Is CashUSA.com Legit

Sure thing - CashUSA.com is legit. And this explains why this reputable online payday lender helped make our list.

CashUSA.com offers guaranteed loan approvals. Among other things, it’s available in all 50 states, and it credits your checking account (directly) in 24 hours should you qualify for a loan with one of their several lenders.

Do I Need a Bank Account to Apply for a Payday Loan?

All of our top picks require that you have an active checking account before filling out the application form. Other requirements (for our best payday loan agencies) include a US citizenship and a minimum monthly salary of $800 to $1,000.

Will Payday Loans Online Affect My Credit Score?

Most payday loans online won’t affect your credit score, and here is why. These loans are unlikely to be reported to the national credit bureaus. Secondly, they’re usually approved without your credit score in mind. If any, only a soft (credit) check is done to ascertain your credit score.

Notwithstanding, if you fail to repay these on time, payday loans are more likely to send your credit score south than the traditional loan options.

What Are the Differences Between Payday and Personal Loans?

The first difference between a payday and a personal loan is the loan amount. Payday loans usually oscillate in the $500 to $15,000 range (though, some of our top picks can get you something as low as $100).

Personal loan lenders, meanwhile, could give you something between $1,000 and $50,000.

Secondly, you’ll need to repay your payday loan within a month (usually the next payday). Personal loans, on the other hand, can be repaid over a longer period, up to 7 years.

Payday loans also come with exorbitant APRs (400%, approximately) especially if your credit score is wanting. Meanwhile, personal loans attract a lower APR, usually between 6% to 36%.

Last but not least, you’ll likely undergo a credit check when applying to an online payday loan agency, which probably explains the higher interest rates. Personal loan lenders, on the other hand, are known for doing hard credit checks.

What Is the Best Payday Loan Site?

MoneyMutual , without a doubt, is one of the best payday loan sites. These guys tick most of the boxes you’re looking for in a payday loan agency. They process funds quickly, have a decent range of lenders, and won’t charge you a penny for using their service.

MoneyMutual is also one of the best payday lenders that’s approved by the Online Lenders Alliance.

What Are the Easiest Loans to Get?

Payday loans are the easiest loans to get. It’s just that these hardly attract a credit check, making them available for people with a bad credit score, even.

Who Gives the Highest Payday Loan?

According to our top picks, ZippyLoan gives the highest online payday loan. You can actually borrow up to $15,000 here, unlike with other entries on our list.

Still, please understand that borrowing a high amount (for a payday loan) can attract higher interest rates.

So, unless you really need a high figure, it would be prudent to normalize borrowing low amounts.

Best Cash Advance Loan - The Takeaway

There you have it: the best payday loans online with more attractive features.

Yet, if you’re a beginner and are spoilt for choice, you might want to get started with MoneyMutual , a platform that checks most of the right boxes, including funding your checking account in just 24 hours, should you qualify.

Other options you don’t want to overlook are CashUSA for its large network of lenders and BadCreditLoans if you currently have a low credit score.

Still, you want to weigh both sides of the coin and opt for a loan provider that best meets your needs – nothing like a “one size fits all” online lender here.

Good luck!

