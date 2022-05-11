Best Online Psychic Reading Sites - Top Psychic Readers For Live Chat & Phone Consultation

Have you ever thought of psychic readings as a source of support when the grind gets tough?

It’s no secret that people often turn to different sources for comfort and guidance when life gets hard. For some, this might mean turning to friends or family members. Others might find solace in their religious beliefs.

And for a growing number of people, psychic readings are the answer. This is when they feel like they have nowhere else to go. They are at their wit's end and need some help getting through the tough times.

A psychic reader can render you much-needed clarity about what is happening and why through a mystic reading. They can also let you see sneak peeks of the future, thereby helping you make decisions that shape your circumstances and your overall life positively.

What’s more?

You can now obtain your choice of psychic reading online – no stepping out of your home, waiting in queues outside the parlor of a psychic near me, or feeling uncomfortable talking to a mystic advisor face to face (thank the internet for this).

Live psychics from all parts of the world have signed up on some reliable sites to make clairvoyant services accessible for those who can’t find a good psychic reading near me.

Where to Find the Best Psychics Online

It's easy to find online psychics these days. All you have to do is type "psychic readings online " into your search engine and you'll be given a list of websites. With just a few clicks of the mouse, you can have access to dozens of chat and phone psychics from around the world.

However, not all of these websites are trustworthy – many are scams that will try to steal your money.

So, how can you identify a reliable site?

The first thing you should do is check the website's reviews. If there are a lot of people talking about the platform in a negative light, that's a red flag. It’d also be best if the site has a good Better Business Bureau rating.

Another thing to look for is whether the psychic readers on the site are verified by an independent organization. The best forums make it a point to vet their psychics before allowing them to connect with users.

Finally, always use your intuition. If something feels off about a website, trust your gut and move on.

Bonus tip: Check out the websites below that we’ve found after thorough research and analysis before considering any other platform. We’re confident that you’ll get what you’re looking for on these sites and won’t have to search further.

The Best Online Psychic Reading Platforms – First Look

Below are our elite picks from the vast psychic reading online platforms pool.

1. Kasamba

Best known for eye-opening love & relationship readings

Has cheap psychics for almost all psychic reading categories

Ensures a personable session with phone psychics

Provides flexibility with chat psychic readings

Actively used by over three million individuals

Most accurate in their advice and guidance

Users can pay via credit cards if they don’t have a PayPal account

A three-min session serves as a free trial for newcomers

70% newbie discount

Covers a wide range of services including love readings, mediumship, tarot cards, career path, astrology readings, financial outlook, spiritual readings and more



2. Psychic Source

The ultimate platform for guidance on big life decisions

Has top-rated mystic advisors for dream analysis, astrology readings, career forecasts, new age spirituality, past life readings, love tarot readings, numerology readings and more

Connect with psychic advisors 24/7 via phone, online chat, or video call

Conducts extensive screening of psychic readers

Multiple payment mode choices complement affordability

Easy registration allows for quick session bookings

Psychic Readings as low as $0.66 per minute

Three trial minutes are provided along with a 75% price reduction for new members

3. California Psychics

Great source for finding clarity in life, get accurate predictions on the future

Home to the best online psychics for spiritual readings, fortune-telling, tarot readings, palm readings, love readings, family life, and more

Starting price is $1 / Minute

Readers rely on a multitude of psychic mediums to deliver close-to-accurate psychic predictions

Free psychics offer of five minutes to new members using promo code "ADD5"

Multiple options are available for communicating with the psychic including phone readings and chat sessions

including phone readings and chat sessions A satisfaction promise protects user's money



See how incredible the offers and discounts are on these websites?

You can get so many more benefits if you decide to register on these sites. Now, we’re on to exploring the salient features of these incredible platforms.

This section indulges you in a detailed review of our chosen platforms.

#1. Kasamba - A Top-Grade Stage for Psychic Predictions of Your Love Life

If there’s one name you must never forget in the psychic reading online world, it’s Kasamba’s.

This brand has been a dominant force in the industry for over 16 years, serving millions of members with extraordinary clairvoyant services.

The best thing?

It offers free psychic readings and has the lowest possible rates anyways.

Here’s what this site has to offer:

A Multitudinous Psychic Reader Base

Kasamba is home to a large group of psychic readers, all of whom are highly qualified and legit. They’re brought in from different countries to cater to the needs of global users.

This forum employs only the most experienced and reputable psychic readers. All professionals have been thoroughly screened and are required to provide proof of their qualifications. In addition, the moderators regularly monitor the psychics to ensure they are giving error-free readings.

Strategic Advice Covering All Life Aspects

Each reader on Kasamba is an expert in a distinctive area, meaning there’s no trouble that can’t be eliminated from your life on this site.

Whether you’re looking for simple psychic or spiritual readings or more complicated past life or tarot readings, Kasamba has got you covered.

Safety First

Kasamba's commitment to safety is one of the reasons why it is such a famous stage for online psychic readings.

It employs a team of dedicated security experts constantly monitoring the systems for any potential threats. They use the latest security technologies to protect users' data and have implemented strict procedures to ensure that all user information is always kept safe and confidential.

Kasamba also offers users a secure payment system so that they can feel confident that their financial information is always safe. The moderators take all the necessary steps to ensure that users' safety is always their top priority.

Meeting Mediums

Kasamba’s extensive database of psychics is available to provide readings 24/7 using three different mediums:

-Website chat

-Audio/video call

-Email

The session charges for each medium may vary – make sure you check out all details prior to your session booking.

Affordable Readings

Although this site has some of the most talented psychic readers from around the world, its readings don’t come with a crazy price tag. Standard sessions commence at $0.99 a minute, offering a steal deal!

New Member Benefits

Right after completing the signup process on Kasamba, you’ll receive an offer to talk to free psychics for three minutes. This is considered a trial session designed to help new users get the hang of the procedure and determine the best route forward.

Not only this, but a 70% price reduction is made for the initial detailed meeting.

Refunds

Kasamba doesn’t believe in looting people by delivering sub-par psychic readings after advertising its psychic predictions as accurate.

This is why users are advised to get their payments back in full if they think a psychic reader wasn’t able to deliver a session as per their expectations. This is a testament to their commitment to providing the best possible service to you.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, don’t hesitate to contact the user support agents – and make sure you act quickly.

Book Readings Swiftly on the App

Kasamba has designed a user-focused app (available on Google Playstore & App Store) to enable registrants to schedule meetings on the go using their smartphones.

#2. Psychic Source - Where Clear-Cut Career Forecasts Strengthen People’s Financial Standing

Featuring a simple-use website and an exemplary reader base, Psychic Source has been in action for 20+ years.

It invites people to break the shackles of geographical, cultural, and lingual boundaries and let the best psychics online from various countries work their magic to improve their lives.

Here’s what this site has to offer:

Largest Selection of Readers

With thousands of registered online psychics and a customer base numbering millions, this brand is without a doubt the largest and most notable psychic reading service.

Whether you're dealing with relationship issues, career concerns, or something else entirely, Psychic Source's psychics are more than capable of helping you out.

The reader matching algorithm will suggest compatible experts for your first psychic reading.

Set Up a Meeting With Any Reader You Like

On the website, you’ll see search filters to assist you with filtering out mismatched psychic online experts. Additionally, reader bios greatly help make a sound decision when picking a well-suited mystic advisor. You can also delve into other users’ experiences before committing to anyone.

Safety Guarantee for All Communication Methods

Safety is always the number one concern for people obtaining a psychic reading. After all, you are opening yourself up to potential spiritual harm if you're not careful.

That's why Psychic Source takes great care to ensure that its users are safe, no matter what communication medium they choose for their reading. Whether you're talking on the phone, on a webcam, or in the chat room, your information and identity will always be safe and confidential.

Reading Accuracy

Psychic Source knows that customers rely on its psychics for accurate and insightful psychic readings, so it works hard to provide just that.

For starters, the mods screen all psychics very carefully. They interview them extensively and use a variety of tools to test their abilities. Only those they feel confident about are allowed to give readings on the network.

They also have a very strict code of ethics that all readers must adhere to. This includes things like never cold reading, always being honest and upfront with clients, and making sure that readings are done in a respectful and professional manner.

Last but not least, they continuously monitor their psychics’ readings to ensure they are staying on track. If they ever feel that a psychic is not living up to their standards, they take action accordingly.

These measures ensure that Psychic Source remains the leading psychic network in terms of accuracy and quality.

Discounts

At Psychic Source, your first sitting with a psychic may cost 75% less than the actual price. Besides, the initial three minutes aren’t to be paid for by new members.

#3. California Psychics - A Formidable Psychic Reading Network for Quick Sessions across Subjects

Experts at California Psychics have impressive mystic and intuitive abilities. They provide a chance to people looking to reach the highest peak of their potential and enjoy life how they’ve always dreamed.

Let’s look at its main features:

No Waiting Period to Start

When you visit the website and create your account, you will be greeted with a wide selection of psychics online. Make use of the filters on the left-hand side to narrow down your options based on what you're looking for.

Once you've found a psychic that you're interested in, simply click on their profile and you'll be able to read more about them and see what they're all about. If you're still unsure, give them a call or converse on messages for a bit before making your decision.

Choose the Way You Communicate

As soon as you've found the perfect psychic, it's time to get the ball rolling.

California Psychics makes it easy by offering a variety of different options. You can indulge in live chat psychic readings, which is perfect if you're looking for a quick and easy way to get a head start.

Or, if you prefer, you can associate yourself with phone psychics or request an email reading. Whichever route you take, you'll only hear quality revelations from an experienced person.

But First, a Trial!

This network gifts five mins to newcomers to see what the psychic reading experience entails.

Great, right?

You can assess the reading style and the psychic mediums used by the specialist during this time with no pressure of your money going to waste.

Low Costs

Psychics on this network charge competitively – rates start at less than a dollar per minute!

And don’t think that low rates mean the psychic predictions will be non-personalized, vague, or inaccurate. Cheap psychics (and even free psychics) on here are extremely talented and experienced in their niche.

24/Seven User Support

Everyone at California Psychics understands that their customers are the lifeblood of their business. Hence, they put in extra effort to ensure that they always have a positive experience on the network.

This includes:

Prompt responses

Day and night availability

Psychic reader screening

Private communication channels

Refunds

Loyalty program



#4. Purple Garden - A Newfound Network With Multilingual Psychics

Even though Purple Garden was up against some of the biggest names in the business, it carved out its niche and gained a loyal following.

The company offers psychic and tarot readings to clients all over the world. Its commitment to high-quality readings at an affordable price makes it unique.

Let’s take a closer look at its salient features:

Modern Team, Modern Solutions

Our strong reader base of modern psychics can help you understand what makes people tick and how to solve their problems. We know that life isn’t a bed of roses, but with our help, you can get through anything!

Here’s what a satisfied user had to say:

"I had a reading with one of the psychics on Purple Garden and she was able to help me understand my partner's motivations and feelings in a way that I never could have on my own. It was really eye-opening and helped me approach our relationship from a more understanding place."

Advanced Searching

The site's search options allow users to input their specific questions and then narrow down the results by selecting from a variety of categories. The categories include career, love & relationships, family, money & finance, and more.

This is extremely helpful for those who may not know exactly what they're looking for in a psychic reading. By having the option to select from a range of categories, users are more likely to find a psychic reader that can help them with their specific issues.

Additionally, the site also offers a "custom search" option. This allows users to input their birth date, time, and location in order to find an advisor compatible with their astrological chart.

This is an excellent feature for those looking for a more personal reading. By inputting this information, users can maximize their chances of connecting with the clairvoyant on a deeper level.

Readers Speaking Different Languages

One distinctive feature of Purple Garden is multilingual support for users. Readers on here speak a diverse selection of languages, including but not limited to:

English

Chinese

Spanish

Swedish

French

Italian

Dutch

German

Japanese



Communication Methods

On this network, live psychics are willing to engage in mystical conversations with users via instant messaging on the website, call, or email.

The choice of communication medium is yours no matter what. All psychics reveal their choice of the medium on their profile so that you can approach them accordingly.

Low Prices

Purple Garden strives to provide individuals with mystic services at affordable rates. Whether you’re willing to spend large sums of money on psychic readings or have money constraints, this site won’t disappoint you.

Free Session

As a member who has just registered on the site, you can obtain free minutes (ten) to make sense of the entire process.

Apart from that, psychic sessions with most readers are rated at $1.

#5. Keen Psychics - A Unique Hub of the Best Online Psychics

This network, hands down, is a fabulous option for quick psychic readings on even the most complex topics. Operating for over a couple of decades, it has proved itself a special service provider that really cares about bringing its users out of misery.

Let’s take a closer look at its salient features:

Satisfied Users in Millions

Keen is honored to be able to help so many people win in life. Many of the customers have been with the site for years. They trust it because they know that it only works with the most gifted and experienced psychics.

Here’s what one of them had to say:

"I've been using Keen for about a year now. I absolutely love it! I've tried other psychic websites before, but none of them compare to Keen. The psychics on here are truly gifted and they always give me accurate readings."

Accuracy + Safety Hand in Hand

While Keen’s core focus is to deliver error-free sessions, it doesn’t do it by putting user safety at stake.

It takes a number of steps to ensure the privacy and security of users, including secure payment processing and data encryption. The psychics are also carefully screened and monitored to ensure they don’t provide inaccurate readings.

The site mods want users to feel safe and secure when using their site, so they work hard to maintain their high standards of customer service.

Cheap Psychic Readings Via Email/Chat/Call

In addition to chat and email correspondences, users can engage in phone conversations with their psychics on this flexible network. The session will be conducted however you like!

Moreover, $0.99/minute is an excellent deal at Keen (for newbies). Existing members can enjoy rates as low as $0.69.

Trial for First-Timers

Being a new Keen user, you will receive three minutes as a reward and for testing. Use this time wisely with a psychic you deem capable of helping you clear your mess. If you like the outcomes, you can request a paid session to discuss everything in detail.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Oracle Card Readings Change Your Life?

Oracle card reading is a powerful form of divination that can help you see what’s yet to come and understand some aspects of your life that you could never make sense of. The cards are said to be a reflection of your inner wisdom, and by working with them, you can learn more about yourself and what steps you need to take to create the ideal life.

A skilled reader can use this psychic medium to help you beat challenges and introduce positive changes to your daily life. These cards also help identify your strengths and weaknesses, release old patterns and behaviors that no longer serve you, and open your mind to new possibilities.

Here’s what a user had to say:

"I was really struggling with a decision I had to make and didn't know what to do. I decided to get an oracle card reading and it completely changed my life! The reading showed me that the path I thought I was supposed to take wasn't actually right for me. It completely changed my perspective and now I'm so much happier."

What Are Some Tips to Take Full Advantage of Tarot Readings?

Tarot readings can be tricky for beginners. Below are a few tips on how to get the most out of them.

One of the best ways to maximize the benefits of your readings is to be specific in your questions. Rather than asking a general thing like "What will happen in my future?" try asking something more specific, like "What should I do about my job/relationship situation?"

By being specific, you can get much more targeted and accurate answers from your tarot reader.

Another tip is to keep an open mind. Just because you may not like what the cards are telling you, it doesn't mean it isn't true. Sometimes the answer you need to hear is not the one you want to hear. But if you can be open to what the cards are saying, you can use that information to make positive changes in your life.

Finally, don't be afraid to experiment with different tarot decks and spreads. There are many different ways to read tarot, and finding the one that works best for you is a matter of trial and error. Don't be afraid to try out new things until you find a method that feels right for you.

What Are the Top Qualities of the Best Online Psychics?

Knowing how to identify a psychic who’s a master in their field is critical to better discern which psychic advisor will best deal with you. Here are the top characteristics to look for.

The first quality of the best online psychics is that they are accurate. This means their readings are free of error and they can give you specific details about your life that are correct. Psychic advisors who are legit can help you understand your past, present, and future with clarity. They can also tell you what steps you must take in order to manifest your desired destiny.

An example of an accurate psychic reading would be if your advisor told you that you would meet your soulmate next year. This is something that could potentially happen, so it would be considered an accurate prediction. However, if your advisor said that you would win the lottery next week, this would be viewed as an inaccurate prediction because it is highly unlikely to happen.

Another important quality of reputable online psychics is that they are compassionate. This

means they care about you and your well-being. They want to help you in any way possible and will go out of their way to make sure you are happy with the reading. Moreover, they will make you feel comfortable and relaxed throughout the session.

An example of a compassionate psychic reading would be if your advisor took the time to understand your situation before giving their verdict. They would ask you questions about what is going on in your life and would genuinely care about helping you find answers. A compassionate psychic advisor will make you feel as though they are truly invested in your well-being.

The third quality of the best online psychics is that they are insightful. This means they can offer deep and meaningful insights into your life. They can help you understand yourself on a deeper level and can offer guidance on living your best life. Also, they can help you see things from a different perspective and offer new viewpoints that you may have never considered before.

An example of an insightful psychic reading would be if your advisor told you that you need to spend more time focusing on your spiritual development. This is something you may not have considered before, but it can be very beneficial. An insightful psychic advisor will help you see the importance of spiritual development and will offer guidance on achieving it.

The fourth quality of high-rated psychics is that they are non-judgmental. This means they do not judge you based on your past or present circumstances. They believe that everyone has the potential to change and grow and will never judge you for your mistakes. They will create a safe and welcoming space for you to explore your life without fear of judgment.

An example of a non-judgmental psychic reading would be if your advisor told you that you need to work on your self-esteem. This is something that you may not feel comfortable talking about, but the psychic advisor will create a safe space for you to explore this issue. They will help you see the importance of working on your self-esteem and offer directions on how to do so.

The fifth quality of the best online psychics is that they are professional. They have a high level of integrity and will always give you honest readings. They will never try to take advantage of you or your situation and will always be respectful of your time and energy. Professional psychic advisors will make you feel as though every minute of your reading is valuable.

Concluding Thoughts

As a first-timer, it can be very difficult to tell the difference between a legitimate psychic reading and a fake one.

The safest bet is to meet a psychic on a reputable site like those discussed herein. For the best experience, keep in mind that no psychic can give you 100% accurate information. They are human, just like you, and can only give you their interpretation of the situation.

Good luck!

