Anxiety vs. Atrial Fibrillation: Know When to See a Doctor

Symptoms like a racing heart, dizziness and shortness of breath can be scary — especially when you experience them all at once. While they could be your body’s reaction to a high level of anxiety, don’t dismiss these symptoms as nothing serious: They could also point to a more serious heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Learning more about the similarities between anxiety and atrial fibrillation can help you understand when you should get help from your trusted doctor. Both conditions can be treated with success to help you live your best life.

What is Anxiety?

Anxiety is a feeling of nervousness, fear or worry. If you’re in a stressful situation, such as preparing for an important event, it’s normal to have some anxiety. In fact, it helps you be alert and cope with challenges.

But when symptoms interfere with your everyday activities or happen unexpectedly and for no apparent reason, it can be difficult to know whether they’re truly a result of your anxiety or a more serious health condition.

Symptoms of an anxiety attack include:

Dizziness

Fatigue or weakness

Rapid or pounding heartbeat

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Trembling

Anxiety disorders are very common, and they sometimes run in families. The most extreme form of anxiety is panic disorder, which can make you feel like you’re having a heart attack or even dying.

Panic Disorders

Anxiety disorders are caused by excessive worry or fear

Anxiety can cause restlessness, irritability, worry and sleep problems

Panic disorders can cause panic attacks, which bring more intense symptoms

Panic attacks may cause trembling, sweating, feeling short of breath and a fast heartbeat

What is Atrial Fibrillation?

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is one of the most common types of irregular heartbeats. If you have AFib, your heart beats much faster than normal. It also beats irregularly, which means your body doesn’t get enough blood.

Atrial fibrillation can happen for just a few hours or last up to a week or longer. For some people, atrial fibrillation lasts more than a year. It causes symptoms such as:

Chest pain

Dizziness or fainting

Fatigue

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Shortness of breath, especially when lying down

If atrial fibrillation isn’t treated, it can lead to serious health problems such as stroke, heart failure or heart attack.



I Have Symptoms—What Should I Do?

If you have any of these symptoms, you should see your doctor. Whether anxiety or AFib is the cause, both conditions can be treated. More importantly, the consequences of AFib are too severe to take chances with your health.

Your doctor may ask if you have any close relatives with an anxiety disorder or a heart arrhythmia. Both these conditions can sometimes run in families. You’ll also have a physical exam and you may have imaging or other tests that can diagnose AFib.

You can help your doctor make the most accurate diagnosis by paying attention to how you feel during an episode. Keep track of these aspects of your symptoms:

How long they last

If they start and end suddenly

If your heart beats erratically

When they occur

Your age can also be a clue — AFib is more likely as we get older, while anxiety attacks can begin in childhood.

Lowering Your Risks

Anxiety and atrial fibrillation have something else in common: You can lower your risks for both with similar steps. Follow these guidelines to help avoid these conditions and stay healthy overall:

Avoid drinking alcohol

Don’t smoke

Don’t use illicit drugs

Eat healthy foods

Get regular exercise

Manage your stress

Trust Your Primary Care Doctor