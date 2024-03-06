Blake Shelton will perform at Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening events

Have you visited the newly opened outpost of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar and restaurant chain in Las Vegas? If not, now’s the time to plan a trip. The country singer and former coach on “The Voice” is going to celebrate Ole Red’s grand opening in Sin City with a weeklong celebration April 15-20.

The event will feature prizes, contests and performances from several popular country acts. That includes performers from “The Voice” (Team Blake contestants, of course) and back-to-back concerts from Shelton himself on April 16 and 17.

If you’d like to attend one of Shelton’s shows, you can enter a contest online that’s happening right now through March 31. You must be 21 to enter, and mail-in entries are also accepted as long as they’re received by March 29. You can also enter by going to Ole Red in person. If you win, you’ll be notified on April 1. If you don’t, you’ll still be able to stream a portion of the concert via Ole Red’s social platforms.

Listen up, Las Vegas! Ready to test your luck? We’re havin’ our biggest Grand Opening event ever, featuring two back to back nights with @blakeshelton this April! Enter here for a chance to attend April 16th or 17th: https://t.co/StEu7izKMS pic.twitter.com/Gbg8jgP9aZ — Ole Red (@OleRed) March 4, 2024

Ole Red bars and restaurants feature down-home Southern cooking (think banana pudding in Mason jars) and live country music. There’s an ongoing lineup of country artists performing at the bar/restaurant’s various locations.

Those locations include Nashville (including one in the Nashville airport); Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The Las Vegas location is the largest to date, with three floors, a rooftop lounge and a total of 686 seats. It’s situated on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road (in front of Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe Las Vegas).

Shelton has already performed at the Vegas Ole Red when he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, stopped in for a surprise show over Super Bowl weekend. Here’s a clip of Shelton taking the stage, which he posted on X:

When in Vegas.. had to stop in and see my friends @olered!!!! Helluva time!!! https://t.co/mLnUdexCWe — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 11, 2024

We suspect the grand opening will be a good time, too!

