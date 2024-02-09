‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki has a new wife and baby

Johnny Galecki, former star of the popular TV series “The Big Bang Theory,” has kept some big news quiet: he is a newlywed and has a new baby girl.

Galecki, who has kept a low public profile, especially since “The Big Bang Theory” ended in 2019, shared the news with Architectural Digest, which did a cover story of the couple’s Nashville home.

In a Facebook post promoting the March 2024 cover story, Architectural Digest shared a photo of Galecki and his wife, Morgan Galecki, in their Gothic-style mansion. (Other posts also shared photos of the couple with with Johnny’s 4-year-old son Orbison, who also goes by Avery. Galecki shares custody with the boy’s mom, his former girlfriend, Alaina Meyer.)

The surprising update about Johnny’s new marital and parental status came in a casual mention within the Architectural Digest story, which reported that Morgan was pregnant during the photo shoot at their home, and “daughter Oona Evelena was born soon after.”

Neither Johnny nor Morgan Galecki have made an official comment about the details of their wedding or the birth of their daughter, Oona. However, Johnny did share his thanks to AD for the profile, which features images of the nursery that has a cabin bed for Orbison and is surrounded by a deep green wallpaper filled with trees, deer and other natural elements, in an Instagram post. It also features a family room with a pool table in what the publication calls his “whimsically Gothic” style.

Johnny told AD he hadn’t agreed to an interview in four years, but he’d granted the magazine this one because he was “excited to rave” about his home’s designers, Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward of Pierce and Ward.

“The Big Bang Theory” ended in 2019, and Johnny bought his Nashville home — which is more than 200 years old — in 2018. He seems to be loving Nashville.

“I never felt like much of an Angeleno,” he told AD. “And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in.”

