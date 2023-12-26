Beyoncé's childhood home caught fire Christmas morning

A fire broke out at Beyoncé's childhood home in Texas on Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Department received the report around 2 a.m. on Monday, responding to the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Images obtained byFox 26Houston show flames shooting up from the upper right corner of the home, capturing the intensity of the fire engulfing the residence.

As the investigation into the fire's cause continues, authorities confirm that the present occupants escaped unharmed.

The residence, which is located in the Riverside Terrace neighborhood and was constructed in 1946, was purchased by the Knowles family in 1982 and is now considered an “iconic landmark” by fans of the Grammy-winning artist.

Beyoncé, 42, lived in the home until the age of 5. She more recently took pictures of the property during her visit to her hometown for the “Renaissance World Tour” earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.

