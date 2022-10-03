Best Vacation Rentals For Enjoying Fall Foliage In The Northeast

Although the season was once known as “harvest,” autumn became a popular alternative for English-speakers centuries ago. However, because of the foliage that drops from the trees, people began to refer to this time of year as “the fall of leaves,” which was soon shortened to fall.

The fiery reds and oranges, vivid golds and purples and muted brown shades of fall are more brilliant and abundant in certain regions. You may need to travel if you want to take them all in. If you’re considering flying off to another part of the country or taking a scenic road trip to view stunning fall foliage, here are 10 idyllic Vrbo vacation rentals where you can soak in the colors of autumn in New York and New England.

This newly-renovated modern four-bedroom home rests on 36 acres featuring breathtaking mountain views in every direction. Enjoy exploring the woods using the plentiful hiking and biking trails nearby, swim in the pond, make dinner on the grill or relax by the fire. Alternatively, venture out to the nearby Lincoln Peak base at Sugarbush, a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole golf course or Blueberry Lake.

You can rent this house for up to nine people from $800 per night.

This hillside hideaway overlooking 125 acres of private land makes it ideal for a fall getaway. After you spend the day exploring the Catskill Mountains or visiting nearby small mountain towns for restaurants, shops and festivals, you can relax on the wraparound deck or make dinner in the fully-equipped kitchen before calling it a night in one of the three bedrooms.

You can book this charming house for up to eight people from $213 per night.

Up to six guests can stay in this three-bedroom home next to state land. Enjoy the fall foliage on the large, covered deck with Adirondack chairs, a hot tub and a gas fire pit. You will also have access to a pizza oven and a cozy BBQ hut where you can prepare meals, roast marshmallows or sit around the fire enjoying the view.

Rent this chalet from $400 per night.

On a mountain surrounded by miles of forest, the Ridge is a chic oasis set on five mountainside acres. The house has three bedrooms and features a wraparound deck with mountain views. This fall getaway is only minutes from the quaint town of Roxbury and close to hiking, golf, farmers’ markets and more.

You can rent this farmhouse-style home starting at $269 per night with options for up to six guests.

Experience the heart of lakefront Vermont living at this picturesque four-bedroom property. With 150 feet of frontage on Lake Bomoseen and a private dock, the water is as captivating as the kaleidoscope of leaves. The home also has a fire pit and a spacious deck where you can relax and enjoy the view.

Book this cabin for up to 10 people starting at $362 per night.

This three-bedroom log cabin is perfectly nestled in the White Mountains. With a wraparound deck, screened-in porch and fire pit, you can breathe in the fresh mountain air while pondering the beauty of nature in autumn. Several enchanting small towns are a short drive away with distinctive shops, eateries and breweries.

This cabin is available for up to eight people from $375 per night.

This beautiful home has greeting-card charm and offers peace and relaxation. With a gourmet kitchen and mountain views, you can hide away in this four-bedroom property enveloped in autumn colors. Dine on the deck, hike nearly Long Trail or hunt for waterfalls on the Appalachian Trail.

Book this charming chalet from $208 per night for up to eight people.

This beautifully rustic cabin is perfect for fall family getaways. Located next to New Hampshire’s third largest lake, the vacation home is located on a private beach and has a kitchen sun deck and a farmer’s porch where you can marvel at the sunset and listen to the loons.

Rent this cabin on the lake from $275 per night for up to eight people.

This private, modern home is nestled on four acres of land with fantastic mountain views. Enjoy the comforts of home, explore the treehouse with your kids or snuggle up in front of the gas fireplace. The views of foliage from inside and outside of the house are spectacular.

You can rent this cozy house from $261 per night for up to six people.

At the Bigfoot Chalet, you can enjoy the serenity of country living, views of the Okemo Mountains and — of course — fall foliage. Who knows? Perhaps you’ll also spot a large, hairy creature with oversized feet. This cabin has all the modern amenities you need for a comfortable, relaxing stay. Plus, it’s close to horseback riding, golfing, hiking trails and local lakes.

You can book this unique getaway from $125 per night for up to seven people.

