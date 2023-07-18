The 15 best deals at Nordstrom’s anniversary sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nordstrom is 122 years young this year, and they’re celebrating the way they always do — with big ol’ savings for all!

This year’s Anniversary Sale is in full swing and folks are combing through hundreds of items to find the best deals. From bedding and fashion basics to skincare and shoes, there’s a huge variety of sale items to sift through.

Here are some of the best bargains we could find, whether you’re stocking up for fall or maybe even shopping (really) early for Christmas. The sale runs through Aug. 6, after which prices will go back up. Happy hunting!

Adidas’ signature three-stripe shoes never go out of style. These classic kicks give a little lift with their platform sole, and a removable insole lets you customize your comfort.

Buy Adidas Nizza platform sneaker for $56.99-$71.99 (was $75-$85).

Sweet dreams are made of Tencel, apparently: This PJ set is woven with Tencel modal, a fabric made from sustainably sourced wood fiber. A little spandex keeps things loose and relaxing — it’s bedtime, after all.

Buy Moonlight Eco Knit pajamas for $49.99 (was $75).

Cuteness overload! Perfect for crisp autumn days to come, this light jacket only looks like two layers. It’ll look good with almost any outfit, too, from a first-day-of-school dress to muddy jeans on the playground.

Buy Tucker + Tate Heart Graphic hoodie for $35.99 (was $55).

Stay comfy while you run around with this pair of lightweight joggers. And yep, there’s pockets for those days when you’re traveling light. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool for whatever you’re getting into.

Buy Zella Live In pocket joggers for $42.99 (after sale $65).

You know ‘em, you love ‘em: Birkenstock’s classic Arizona slides. This model has a little extra flair with oversized gold buckles on its glossy ecru leather straps. The rest of the shoe is pure Birk, though, with the signature supportive footbed made of cork and latex.

Buy Birkenstock Arizona big buckle slide sandal for $129.99 (was $170).

Shhh — I know we don’t really want to think about it yet, but Christmas is coming. If you’ve got an UGG fan in your life, this anniversary deal could be this year’s present months in advance. Cute, comfy and available in lots of colors.

Buy UGG Discoquette genuine shearling slide slipper for $74.99 (was $110).

A relative newcomer to the running-shoe scene, On sneakers are so hot right now. The Swiss brand is known for its “Speedboard,” a component of the sole that’s made to help runners power forward. Nordstrom advises that Ons run a bit small, so order a half-size up.

Buy On Cloudflow running shoes for $104.99 (was $139.99).

Budding skincare nerds! Here’s a chance to dip your toes — or your face, rather — into the world of luxury skincare with this trial-size set of La Mer essentials. Everyone’s got an opinion on La Mer’s pricey products. Make up your own mind with some of the luxury line’s faves: Cleansing Foam, The Treatment Lotion, Renewal Oil and the legendary Crème de la Mer.

Buy La Mer Reset Regimen skincare set for $95 (was $143).

A good introduction to the world of luxury scentmaker Diptyque, this set features four of the le maison’s classic scents: Baies (Berries), Roses, Mimosa and Figuier (Fig Tree). Each 2.4-ounce candle has approximately 20 hours of burn time.

Buy Diptyque 4-piece candle gift set for $118 (after sale $168).

For the little fashionista in your life, a brightly colored neon hoodie from legendary Italian brand Versace. The comfy sweatshirt, made of French terry, features the company’s famous Medusa-head logo. But just in case there’s any doubt, it also says, VERSACE.

Buy Versace kids’ safety pin logo graphic cotton hoodie for $116 (was $290).

So what if it’s July? We still need snuggles, and a super-soft Barefoot Dreams blanket is just the ticket. Choose one of three neutral tones of this leopard-print blanket — they’ll go with just about any home decor.

Buy Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw blanket for $119 (was $180).

Ready for a bedroom refresh? This all-cotton quilt is perfect for all seasons, and comes in an iconic Pendleton pattern. It’s machine washable, too, for a little extra ease. Available in twin, queen or king size.

Buy Pendleton Painted Cove reversible quilt and sham set for $160.99 to $244.99 (was $229 to $349).

Sturdy and stylish! If you’re familiar with Herschel products, you know they’re built for the long haul. This one has a touch of softness, though — a fleece-lined laptop sleeve to keep your computer comfy and safe.

Buy Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz backpack for $62.99 (was $90).

The hype about Supergoop! sunscreens is real — especially their famous Unseen Sunscreen. If you wear a daily sunscreen, with or without makeup, this gel is one to try. It’s so lightweight and clear you’ll forget you’re wearing anything. The sale set also includes a tube of the brand’s Play sunscreen, meant for outdoor romping.

Buy Supergoop! Unseen and Play sunscreen set for $52 (was $78).

A cool look for the waning days of summer. This 100% cotton polo is cut with a little extra room through the chest and body to keep things casual. Select either blue-and-teal stripes or navy-and-rose.

Buy Faherty Retreat stripe polo for $64.99 (was $118).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.